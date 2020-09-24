NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> While COVID-19 has forced the cancellation of many public events, one that’s still on is Newtown’s annual Halloween Art Scene window painting contest.
Set against the backdrop of the scariest month of the year, individuals and groups will once again descend on State and Sycamore streets in mid-October armed with paint brushes and plenty of creativity.
“It’s going to be a little bit of normalcy amidst the pandemic,” said one of the event’s organizers Harry Betz of the Newtown Bike Shop. “Hopefully it will spice up the town in these strange times.”
On Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 18 and 19 windows throughout the Newtown business district will come to life with Halloween scenes, some spooky and some on the more humorous side.
Betz said after careful consideration, organizers of the annual fall event determined that it can be done safely as long as participants adhere to safety guidelines, including wearing masks and social distancing.
“We decided there was enough distancing that we can pull it off,” said Betz. “We also spaced out the painting over two days. Instead of doing it all in one day, it will take place over two days to spread out the number of people on the street.”
The Newtown tradition of painting State Street store windows with Halloween scenes dates back to the 1950s. The practice lapsed for a while after the turn of this century, but members of the Newtown business community brought it back to life in 2009.
Hundreds of individuals, families, adult artists, art classes, Brownie and Girl Scout groups and others have participated since the Halloween window painting returned to the street.
The weeks immediately following the painting typically bring people to town to enjoy the Halloween art and the town’s many businesses and eateries.
“It will be something fun for people to do,” said Betz.
The cost to participate is $5 per window payable on the day of the event. Paint will be provided, but you'll need to bring your own brushes, paper towels, a tarp to protect the windowsill area and sidewalk, water and a container for cleaning brushes.
Window painters can begin creating their works on Saturday at 9 a.m. and must be completed by Sunday at 4 p.m. There is no rain date.
To register, visit NewtownHalloween.org. Print out the registration form, fill it out and drop it off along with the $5 registration fee by October 10 at the Newtown Bicycle Shop, 30 N. State Street, during regular business hours. And don't forget to wear your mask.
“We’re looking for imaginative paintings,” said Betz. “It’s always a lot of fun. Of course social distancing and caution because it’s (COVID-19) still out there.”
Windows will be assigned on a first come, first served basis. One window will be assigned to each artist or group. Requests for specific windows may be honored, if possible.
Painting must be done freehand and have a family-friendly Fall/Halloween theme, or a theme related to the shop’s merchandise or services. Inappropriate paintings will be removed immediately.
All children in school or church groups and individual artists under the age of 13 MUST have adult supervision at all times.
Winners will be posted on the website sometime before Oct. 31, and should be picked up at the Newtown Bicycle Shop.
For additional information contact Lynda DiFiori at Ldifiori@verizon.net, Harry Betz at Newtown Bicycle Shop at 215-‐968-‐3200 or Visit NEWTOWNHALLOWEEN.ORG