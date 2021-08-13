NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> Plans for a “Paint the Fence Day" at Patriots Park have been postponed to Saturday, August 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. due to the forecast for inclement weather on August 14.
Calling it a “Tom Sawyer moment,” Councilor Julia Woldorf said community volunteers - young and old - are invited help give the fence that surrounds the pocket park at Mercer and Court streets a fresh coat of paint.
“This is just a temporary measure. It’s looking kind of shabby,” said Woldorf of the fence line. “We know the fence around the park is going to require a lot of repair and replacement as part of the park project, which isn’t going to start until next spring. In the meantime it does need to be spiffed up a bit.”
Woldorf invites people to come out that day to help. “Bring paint brushes. We will supply the paint and some refreshments,” she said. “We can probably take care of this in four or five hours.”
The paint the fence day is a prelude to the redevelopment of the site next spring with new pathways, benches, tables and appropriate signage and landscaping.