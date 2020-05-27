NESHAMINY >> The President of the Neshaminy School Board is urging the community to lobby Governor Tom Wolf and state Secretary of Education Pedro Rivera to allow an in-person graduation in late June.
In a letter addressed to the Neshaminy community, board President Stephen Pirritano said with so much taken away from the Class of 2020 “they deserve an in-person graduation ceremony.
“Let’s not let this traditional end to the high school experience be stolen from them also,” wrote Pirritano. “Neshaminy is poised to have a traditional graduation ceremony (with safety modifications). We have three dates scheduled, but the one that works best for the majority of our seniors is June 27th.There is no reason why this shouldn't take place!
“Before our graduating seniors with military commitments leave us, before our seniors with higher educational commitments leave us, before something else interferes with all of our seniors celebrating this accomplishment together, we want to be able to gather for this special occasion,” wrote Pirritano. “Our administrators, teachers and staff are ready to ensure a successful program.
“The Neshaminy Community is ready to celebrate,” wrote Pirritano. “I have personally spoken with State Rep. Frank Farry and State Rep. Tina Davis and with State Sen. Tomlinson's office staff. All have indicated support. The only thing that is standing in our seniors’ way is the Governor.
“Please take the time to call or email the Governor and the Secretary of Education and demand that they allow schools to conduct in-person graduation ceremonies NOW! We can do this safely and securely. Our seniors deserve this.”
CONTACT INFORMATION
Governor Tom Wolf Office Phone: 717-787-2500Call via Mitel Email: govcorrespcrm@pa.govOnline Form: https://www.governor.pa.gov/contact/#OnlineForm
Secretary of Education, Pedro Rivera Phone: 717-783-6788Call via Mitel Email: ra-educationsecretary@pa.govOnline Form: https://expressforms.pa.gov/apps/pa/education/contact-us