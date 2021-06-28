NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> The Newtown Township Planning Commission has a busy summer ahead with two major projects on the agenda.
At its Tuesday, July 6 meeting the planners are scheduled to continue its discussion on future uses at the Newtown Business Commons. And at its August meeting it will be considering preliminary as final settlement agreement plans for the Arcadia development on Buck Road.
In July, the planners will continue the discussions it began in May regarding the introduction of new uses in the light industrial and office/light industrial zoning districts, which are located in the Newtown Business Commons between Newtown Borough and Penns Trail.
The added uses under consideration include an expansion of allowable services (dry cleaners, barbers, convenience shopping, etc.), expansion of restaurant and entertainment uses and consideration of multi-family housing and other possible uses that might fit into the Commons.
Some of the uses could be accomplished through an overlay district, which planning chair Allen Fidler said could be a useful tool when considering uses that may not be compatible with residential areas abutting the Commons, but could be beneficial in the heart of the Commons and in areas further away from residential neighborhoods.
During its discussion in May, the planners liked the idea of expanding eating places in the Commons. While they didn’t agree that drive-through would be appropriate unless it were the only use on a lot, they agreed that offering more breakfast and lunch opportunities to the employees could be attractive to employers.
None of the members had any objection to allowing an expansion of the use to allow evening and weekend hours for both restaurant and casual dining.
The ordinance currently permits restaurants, but specifically to cater to the business community.
The planners also liked the idea of allowing certain service businesses such as salons and dry cleaners. While they might not bring high paying jobs, the planners felt that they could make the Commons more attractive to businesses considering relocating to Newtown.
Also up for discussion are potential residential uses in the Commons, especially with a multi-story apartment complex being eyed on Penn Street. While no plans have been submitted, a major developer has been to the township several times to discuss the possibility.
The township’s Economic Development Committee recommended last year that new and expanded uses be considered in the Newtown Business Commons to make the LI and OLI zoning districts to spur business growth, attract new companies and raise new revenue for the township.
The new, complementary uses, said Supervisor David Oxley, would provide a “shot in the arm” to the township’s light industrial and office/light industrial zones, while benefiting the township’s bottom line.
The EDC came up with the recommendations after speaking to numerous businesses in the Commons and interviewing a number of real estate agents who handle properties in the business park.
“We’ve heard that certain amenities that businesses are looking for don’t exist in the Commons for their employees,” said Oxley. “We’d like to see more options,” he said.
The changes are necessary, he said, for the township’s long term financial picture and for the continued success of the Commons.
Looking ahead to August, the planners are scheduled to consider preliminary as final plans for the Arcadia land development project at Buck Road and the Newtown Bypass.
Earlier this year, the Board of Supervisors approved a revised settlement agreement with the Arcadia Land Company that allows the Philadelphia-based land developer to submit plans to the township to build 60 single family detached homes in the $700,000 price range behind the Newtown Reformed Church at Route 532 and the Newtown Bypass. That’s 16 homes fewer than Arcadia had originally sought to build.
The settlement ended all court litigation, including a suit filed by the Eagle Ridge community over a writ of mandamus filed by the developer claiming a clerical error by the township’s solicitor resulted in a deemed approval of the plan. The writ was subsequently deemed approved by a Bucks County Judge.
The planners anticipate spending much of the time at its August meeting discussing traffic issues, specifically related to how traffic will enter and exit the proposed development.
The settlement agreement attempts to resolve traffic concerns related to the entrance to the development on Buck Road and its location within yards of the Newtown Bypass.
The original plan showed traffic from the new development utilizing an existing service road that parallels the bypass and is currently posted as a right turn in and right turn out only at Buck Road.
Under the settlement agreement Arcadia agreed to ask PennDOT for permission to allow right-turn access into and out of the site directly from the Newtown Bypass.
If that option is denied by PennDOT, Arcadia would then ask PennDOT to permit left turns from the service road onto Buck Road northbound from the development.
The idea, proposed by Pete Ancona of Newtown Crossing, would add a new signal immediately south of the service road that when triggered by a pressure plate would stop traffic headed northbound on Buck Road to allow vehicles to turn out of the service road without any potential conflict with the traffic light at the Newtown Bypass.
If those two options can’t be worked out with PennDOT, a u-turn option would be added on Buck Road at Mill Pond Road and Diamond Drive for traffic from the new development looking to head northbound on Buck Road. The intersection would be improved to make the maneuver safe.
In addition, the agreement would prohibit all construction vehicles from using Mill Pond Road. In addition, no truck signs will be erected at either end of Mill Pond Road and at either end of Cherry Lane if PennDOT’s standards for no trucks is met.