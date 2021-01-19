NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> Newtown Borough resident Jack Erickson celebrated his 92nd birthday on Saturday, Jan. 16 by announcing his candidacy for public office.
Standing before a group of friends, relatives and politicians who had gathered at the Temperance House to wish him a happy birthday, he officially tossed his hat into the race for constable in the borough’s second ward.
Among those in attendance were former Pennsylvania Governor Mark Schweiker, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub, District Judge Mick Petrucci and former borough mayor Dennis O’Brien.
“I enjoy commuity service. I'm healthly. So I decided that I could do this," said Erickson.
The duties of a constable in Newtown Borough are fairly minor in nature and are pretty much relegated to Primary and General Election days where his presence would be required to keep the peace, maintain order and to ensure that no qualified elector is obstructed from voting.
So why vote for Jack?
“I’m honest,” said Erickson. “I’m relatively non-political. And there’s nothing about this job that will be anything other than honesty and that’s what I’m good at.”
If he’s elected, he would serve six years, which means he would be two years shy of the century mark when his term expires at the end of 2027.
“If dedication and civic mindedness qualifies one to be a successful candidate, we’ve got our man,” said Former Gov. Schweiker, who has known Jack for more than 40 years.
“He’s certainly an accomplished senior citizen. He’s someone who is full of motivation and concern for his fellow residents. I think that is what inclines him to step up at his young age. To me, he has that natural civic-minded energy to be a good constable.”
Former Mayor O’Brien added, “Jack is like the local hero. He golfs when the weather is nice two to three times a week. He goes out every night and has a couple of beers. He’s 92. He’s great. And he’s in better shape then I am. He’s just blessed with good genes. And he’s led an interesting life. Jack is always volunteering. He has always participated. And he’ll be a good candidate.”
Erickson has a long history of community service in Bucks County, including past president of the Rotary Club of Washington Crossing-Yardley, past president of the Pennsbury Scholarship Foundation, a former 31 year member of the Upper Makefield HARB, a member of the Kiwanis Club of Washington Crossing-Yardley, a long time member of the Newtown Reliance Company and current President of the Washington Crossing-Yardley Kiwanis Club Foundation.
Born in Pana, Illinois, he earned his Eagle Scout badge as a teenager before graduating from college with a degree in engineering.
Erickson spent the first half of his career in the Land of Lincoln working as a photographer for the Herald and Review in the soy bean capital of the nation, Decatur.
It was while he was with the Herald and Review that he won three National Press Awards, including first place in 1950 from the National Press Photographers Association for a photo of then Lovington, Ill., Mayor Alonzo Taylor taken in the mayor’s living room.
Erickson worked for the paper from 1948 to 1952 before being called to serve his country as a Corporal in the US Army from 1952 to 1954. During his service, he took photos for the Army and worked for the Signal Corps at its pictorial center in New York City.
After his discharge, he returned to the Herald and Review where he worked for a few months before becoming the first company photographer for the A.E. Staley Company, one of Decatur’s biggest employees at the time.
In 1955, Erickson had the opportunity of a lifetime to photograph Hollywood actress Marilyn Monroe. It was the same year she starred in “The Seven Year Itch,” one of the biggest box office successes of her career.
“She walked into the room and there were only two of us in the room, a radio announcer with WSOY and me. She walked in the room, stuck her hand out and said, ‘Hi. I’m Marilyn.’ She was just absolutely beautiful and very, very lovely and nice to us.”
The iconic Hollywood Star wasn’t the only famous person Jack has photographed over the years. He has also captured images of President Harry S Truman, former Illinois Governor Adlai Stevenson II, among many others.
“Almost everything in my life is attributable to my photographic background,” said Erickson who has been taking photos since the age of 13. “It’s been a wonderful career that I’ve had.”
Erickson was eventually promoted to Eastern Regional Sales Manager with A.E. Staley and relocated to the Philadelphia area.
In 1975 he took a job in the booming real estate industry in Newtown and quickly moved up the later to become president of the Bucks County Board of Realtors. He moved to town in 1995 after his wife passed away.
He and his wife, Susan, raised five children. He now has 15 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.