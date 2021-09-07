NORTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP >> The township’s zoning hearing board is scheduled to hear an appeal at its Sept. 13 meeting that could open the door to the construction of two new drive-thru eateries on Second Street Pike in the heart of Richboro.
The in person meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at the township building, 55 Township Road.
AAA Development New Hope, LLC, is proposing to demolish three buildings at 960, 966 and 970 Second Street Pike between the McDonald’s and TruMark Financial Credit Union, consolidate the parcels and build a drive-thru Chipotle Mexican-style restaurant and a drive-thru Dunkin’ restaurant.
The buildings slated for demolition now house DeJames & Co. Hair, a Nationwide Insurance office and apartments. The property is zoned General Commercial/Office District.
AAA Development will be seeking a number of variances including a reduction in the width of the rear buffer yard to 1.8 feet; allowing parking spaces in the buffer yard, where the required minimum buffer yard width is 20 feet and parking spaces are prohibited in the buffer yard; allowing 37 off-street parking spaces to serve the proposed restaurant uses, which is less than the minimum required number of spaces for any classification of restaurant uses; and permiting off-street parking spaces to be setback between 1.8 feet and 4.2 feet from the rear, front and/or side lot lines, where the required minimum setback is 15 feet from any property line.
They will also be seeking zoning relief to permit a front yard building setback of 50 feet, where the maximum permitted front yard setback in the Village Overlay district is 40 feet, and to permit an impervious surface ratio of 89.4 percent where the existing ratio of the aggregated three lots is 74.5 percent, and the maximum impervious surface ratio permitted by right in the Village Overlay District is 70 percent.
At deadline, the zoning board was still scheduled to hear the appeal. Check the township’s website to make sure the appeal hasn’t been continued.