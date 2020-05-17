NORTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP >> Two major commercial projects are in the works in Northampton Township once business returns to normal.
The biggest are plans by Metro Commercial to construct a Giant supermarket at the Richboro Plaza on 2nd Street Pike.
Metro wants to build the new supermarket on the site of the former Murray’s Richboro Market whose owner ironically had fought to keep the Central Pennsylvania-based grocery store chain out of the township several years ago.
In 2018, then independent store owner Murray Battleman successfully rallied the community against plans to build a Giant just down the road at Addisville Common, the former site of Davis Pontiac . Instead, Wawa built a store and gas station at the location.
Plans by Metro call for building a 12,376 square foot addition onto the former Murray’s Market at the southern end of the shopping center.
Metro will need zoning variances for impervious surface ratio (79.9 percent proposed where the property has an existing non-conforming ratio of 77.8 percent and a maximum impervious surface ratio permitted by right of 70 percent); parking (36 new spaces are proposed while 69 are required); and for a double-faced 79.5 square foot freestanding sign where the maximum permitted area is 75 square feet.
Originally scheduled to be heard in late March, the appeal was continued due to the pandemic and related shutdown. The appeal is now scheduled to be heard during a virtual zoning board meeting scheduled for Thursday, May 28 beginning at 7 p.m.
Visit northamptontownship.com to view the agenda and instructions on how to participate in the public hearing either through the Zoom meetings platform or by submitting written comments or questions to Northampton Township at msolomon@nhtwp.org.
Also in the planning stages is a new Wawa convenience store and gas station in the village of Holland.
Provco Pinegood Northampton, LLC has submitted a development proposal to construct a new 5,585 square foot store at the intersection of Holland, Rocksville and Buck Roads. The plan also proposes 50 parking spaces.
The use is permitted under the Northampton Township Zoning Ordinance and requires no zoning relief.
The new store and gas station would replace the existing store at 236 Holland Road.
Currently, the plan is under review by the township staff and consultants. The township’s Planning Commission will first consider the application followed by the Board of Supervisors.