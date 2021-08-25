RICHBORO >> Northampton Township will commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9-11 with a Memorial Ceremony dedicated to honoring First Responders.
“On the 20th anniversary of the day that so many First Responders lost their lives, it is appropriate to pay our respects to them as well as recognizing our current First Responders that keep us safe every day," said Adam Selisker, chairman of the Northampton Township Board of Supervisors, which is organzing the ceremony.
The ceremony will be held on Saturday, September 11 at the Northampton Township Police Department, 111 Township Road, Richboro. The public is invited. The ceremony will take place rain or shine.
The program will begin promptly at 9 a.m. with a posting of the colors by the Marine Corps League’s Patriot Detachment No. 1230 Richboro, the singing of the National Anthem, the Pledge of Allegiance and an invocation with a moment of silence by Police Chaplain Doug Fulford.
Opening remarks will follow from Board Chairman Adam Selisker. A keynote address will be offered by Bucks Emergency Management Agency Director Audrey Kenny.
A special presentation will be made to the township’s First Responders: Police, Fire and EMS, to honor the bravery of those that have, and continue to, put their lives on the line for others.
For additional information, contact the township administration at 215-357-6800 or visit the Northampton Township website: www.northamptontownship.com.