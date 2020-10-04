NORTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP >> A major road realignment project is the works for the heart of Richboro.
The board of supervisors in September voted unanimously to apply for a $3 million grant from the state Department of Community and Economic Development to fund the extension of Township Road and the construction of a roundabout at 2nd Street and Bustleton pikes.
“We will be obtaining a PennDOT highway occupancy permit and we have completed the design phase,” reported Supervisor Eileen Silver. “Now we have the opportunity to apply for a DCED grant for its construction.”
The Township Road extension and roundabout project were conceived as part of the development of a master plan for the village of Richboro, which includes relieving traffic congestion and creating a more pedestrian-friendly downtown with sidewalks and period street lighting.
“Our traffic engineers determined that this improvement will relieve congestion on 2nd Street Pike and its intersection with Almshouse Road as well as generally improving traffic flow throughout the village,” said Silver.
The estimated cost of the project is $3.5 million. The grant application will request $3 million, the maximum allowable under the grant. The multi-modal transportation grant would require no match from the township.
The DCED has waived matching funds this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, explained Silver.
“I am very happy that the DCED has put out more grants because we have been waiting,” said Silver. “Unfortunately we cannot afford to just go out and build this roundabout.
“I know that people are not happy about this,” she added, asking residents not to “think of it as an old New Jersey circle. It is something new. It is something that PennDOT says will calm traffic. Take a ride up to Bridgetown Pike and you will see one that is being used and has really helped the traffic flow in that area.”
“Anything where there are no matching funds required is great. Let’s hope it goes through,” added Supervisor Dr. Kimberly Rose.
“This roundabout was approved before I joined this board. And I understand it was supported by PennDOT,” said Supervisor Frank O’Donnell. “I would simply defer to the prior board’s decision. I have no comments beyond that.”
The project itself would redirect Township Road to the west in the area of the Tri-Hampton Rescue Squad. The new road would then intersect with 2nd Street and Bustleton pikes at a proposed roundabout that would replace the existing intersection.
The roundabout was originally recommended by PennDOT to improve traffic flow and pedestrian safety in Richboro.
Roundabouts, which have been gaining popularity across the state, are compact, circular intersections in which traffic flows counter-clockwise around a center island without stopping at a traffic signal. Traffic entering the roundabout yields to traffic inside the roundabout.
Roundabouts, according to PennDOT and the Richboro Master Plan, effectively slow traffic and reduce congestion and vehicle conflicts. Roundabouts are also less costly since there is no signal equipment to install, power, and maintain.
In September, PennDOT announced that fatalities, injuries, and crashes decreased overall at 22 roundabouts at 19 locations across the state after they were built.
"We continue to be encouraged by the safety advantages of the modern roundabout," said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. "Lives are being saved and injuries reduced. The data cannot be denied."
PennDOT recently reviewed data for 22 roundabouts on state routes at intersections that were previously stop or signal controlled. These roundabouts were selected based on having at least three years of crash data available before and after the roundabouts were built.
Department data based on police-submitted crash reports spanning the years 2000 through 2019 shows that fatalities at these locations were reduced by 100 percent and the total number of crashes decreased by 21 percent. Additionally:
- Suspected serious injuries were reduced by 77 percent;
- Suspected minor injuries were reduced by 57 percent;
- Possible/unknown severity injuries were reduced by 82 percent; and
- Property damage-only crashes increased by 21 percent.
In addition to the 22 roundabouts meeting the selection criteria, 34 other roundabouts have been built on state routes and over 40 more are in design.
Two local roundabouts were included in the review: Trevose and Somerton Roads opened in 2012 and Route 213 (Bridgetown Pike/Maple Avenue) and Route 2010 (Bridgetown Pike) opened in 2016.
Roundabouts are frequently installed to address intersections with safety issues but may also be installed to improve traffic flow as well as other reasons such as traffic calming, and to facilitate pedestrian mobility.
To educate Pennsylvanians on how to navigate a roundabout, the department has created a video on how to use both single and multi-lane roundabouts whether in a vehicle, on a bicycle or on foot. The video can be accessed by visiting the roundaboutpage on www.penndot.govor by visiting the department's YouTubechannel.