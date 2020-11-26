NORTHAMPTON >> The Board of Supervisors on Nov. 18 approved plans by the Council Rock School District to build several small additions at two of its schools and to give each building a facade facelift, including new signage.
At Richboro Elementary on Upper Holland Road, the district received approval to build a 2,685 square foot building addition to house mechanical equipment for an updated Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) system.
The project will also improve the entrance to the school with a 986 square foot addition, including a secure vestibule, a slight enlargement of the office area and new, more modern signage with the Richboro name and CR logo.
At Hillcrest Elementary, a new 3,650 square foot addition will be added to the school along with an enlarged vestibule, a new facade and signage with the Hillcrest name and CR logo. In addition, an existing playground will replaced with a looping drive and future parking for the staff.
“Both of these structures were built in the 1980s and the infrastructure of these facilities is growing tired,” Doug Taylor, the district’s director of operations, told thevsupervisors.
“The primary purpose for these projects is not so much a major renovation as you saw with Holland Middle School or Rolling Hills, but to replace the infrastructure with new HVAC and electrical systems,” explained Taylor. “This will air condition the buildings that aren’t air conditioned, and add HVAC systems that will address some of the pandemic issues with increased filtration. We’ll also be replacing electrical system, life safety and others.”
Both projects will be phased so that students can be relocated temporarily to the former Richboro Middle School, minimizing construction from two years to one and “save the taxpayers significant money by avoiding the use of modular classrooms as temporary space,” said Taylor.
“We’re working within the footprint of the buildings and respecting the partitions within the buildings,” said Taylor.
In granting preliminary-final land development approval for the projects, the supervisors waived the parks and recreation fee and lieu. They also reduced its permit fees for the project, granting a 30 percent discount to the school district.
The supervisors also required that the sidewalk being installed on Upper Holland Road in front of the Richboro Elementary School be made ADA compliant and that adequate lighting be installed.
Prior to appearing before the planning commission and the board of supervisors, the district secured relief from the zoning hearing board for impervious surface and for signage.
The Hillcrest project is scheduled for construction beginning in the summer of 2021 and continuing through the summer of 2022. The Richboro project would begin in the summer of 2022 and be completed in the summer of 2023.
Both projects will be LEED Gold certified and have been awarded an ACE (Alternate and Clean Energy) state grant of $820,000 each to offset the cost to the community.
ACE grants help fund activities to promote the utilization, development, and construction of alternative and clean energy projects, infrastructure associated with compressed natural gas and liquefied natural gas fueling stations, plus energy efficiency and energy conservation projects in the state. The program is administered jointly by the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) and the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), under the direction of the Commonwealth Financing Authority.
The planned energy saving features include geothermal heating and cooling, energy-efficient lighting, automated energy control systems, low-flow water fixtures, occupancy-based temperature and lighting, an 85 kW solar PV array, and an improved thermal envelope.
The project is anticipated to reduce energy consumption by an estimated 1,251 MMBtu annually, a 24 percent savings at Hillcrest and an estimated 1,003 MMBtu annually, a 20 percent savings at Richboro. The solar array will generate an additional 110,000 kWh at each elementary schools and low-flow water fixtures will reduce water consumption by 30 percent annually at both schools.