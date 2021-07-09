HARRISBURG >> Northampton Township will receive $100,560 from the state for the installation of a new controller assembly, vehicle detection, countdown pedestrian signals and battery back-up equipment for the intersection of Second Street Pike and New Road.
The township was one of 50 municipalities selected to receive more than $15.6 million to support traffic signal upgrades, increasing mobility and efficiency across Pennsylvania’s communities through PennDOT’s “Green Light-Go” program.
Grant funding through the Green Light-Go program may be utilized for a range of operational improvements including, but not limited to light-emitting diode (LED) technology installation, traffic signal retiming, developing special event plans and monitoring traffic signals, as well as upgrading traffic signals to the latest technologies.