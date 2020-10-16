Simple Assault >> On Oct. 12 patrol responded to the area of Quartermaster Dr. for a report of a simple assault. One subject was taken into custody.
Traffic Accident >> On Oct. 12 patrol responded to Buck Rd. at Thoroughbred for a report of a one vehicle accident. Unit 1 was traveling southbound on Buck Rd. when a deer ran into her vehicle. There were no reported injuries and her vehicle did not require a tow.
Well Being Check >> On Oct. 12 patrol responded to a residence in the area of Griffith Miles Cr. for a report of a well being check. Complainant reported that she has not been able to get in touch with her mother. Patrol spoke with the complainant’s mother and everything was fine.
Suspicious Incident >> On Oct. 12 patrol responded to Renee Circle for the report of a suspicious incident. Complainant reported that after checking his cameras, he believed someone may have broken into his house. Complainant reported that he was currently out of the area. Patrol checked the residence and everything appeared secure.
Theft >> On Oct. 13 patrol responded to the area of Lynford Rd. for a report of a theft. An unknown subject stole a political sign from the complainant’s front yard.
Drugs >> On Oct. 13 patrol responded to a residence in a neighborhood off Bridgetown Pike for a report of drugs. Complainant reported that there was a substantial amount of drugs located at this residence. After further investigation, an occupant of the residence was taken into custody.
Warrant >> On Oct. 13 patrol conducted a traffic stop on Newtown Richboro Rd. for a traffic violation. It was learned that the vehicle operator had an active warrant out of Philadelphia for Dangerous Drugs. The vehicle operator was taken into custody and released to Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office.
Traffic Accident >> On Oct. 14 patrol responded to Newtown-Richboro Rd. for a report of a two vehicle traffic accident. Unit 1 rear ended Unit 2. The operator of Unit 2 was transported to the hospital. Both vehicles required a tow.
Fire >> On Oct. 14 patrol responded to Durham Place for a report of a dwelling fire. Upon arrival, the fire was due to careless cooking and was already extinguished. NTFD stayed on scene to help with ventilation throughout the residence.
Traffic Accident >> On Oct. 14 complainant responded to police headquarters to report an accident that occurred at the Richboro Wawa parking lot. Complainant stated that a black Hyundai backed into her truck causing her back window to shatter. Complainant stated the vehicle operator apologized and left the area without leaving any information.
Traffic Accident >> On Oct. 14 patrol responded to Crossroads Plaza for a report of a two vehicle traffic accident. Unit 1 rear ended Unit 2. There were no reported injuries and neither vehicle required a tow.
Warrant >> On Oct. 15 patrol responded to a residence off Cloverly Dr. for a report of an unwanted subject. After further investigation, it was learned that the subject had an active warrant out of Bucks County. He was taken into custody and released to the Bucks County Sheriff’s Office.
Traffic Accident >> On Oct. 15 patrol responded to the area of Bridgetown Pike for a report of a one vehicle traffic accident. Unit 1 stated that she was traveling on Bridgetown Pike when a deer ran into her vehicle. There were no reported injuries and her vehicle did not require a tow.
Traffic Accident >> On Oct. 15 patrol responded to the area of Middle Holland Rd. at Jodie Rd. for a report of a two vehicle accident. Unit 1 was rear ended by Unit 2. Unit 2 sustained minor injury. Neither vehicle required a tow.
Hit and Run Accident >> On Oct. 15 patrol responded to Township Rd. at Upper Holland Rd. for a report of a hit and run accident. Unit 1 struck Unit 2 while illegally passing them on the left. Unit 2 sustained minor injury and did not require a tow.
Drugs >> On Oct. 15 patrol conducted a traffic stop on Bustleton Pike for a traffic violation. The vehicle operator and passenger were taken into custody for possession of controlled substances.