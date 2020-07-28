Suspicious Vehicle >> On July 23 at 12:48 a.m., patrol observed an occupied suspicious vehicle on Independence Dr. After further investigation, it was learned both occupants were just talking. Patrol resumed.
Suspicious Incident >> On July 23 patrol responded to a residence in the area of Worthington Mill Rd. for a report of an unknown subject banging on the front door. Upon arrival, patrol spoke with the subject who stated she was trying to get away from a man that she met up with at a restaurant in Newtown Township. Patrol provided a ride home to the subject and informed her to follow up with Newtown Police Department.
Suspicious Incident >> On July 23 a complainant reported receiving a phone call from an unknown subject. A few minutes later, he observed a subject on his deck. Complainant confronted the subject who stated he was delivering a package. Complainant asked the subject if he just called the residence and the subject confirmed. Complainant was expecting a package to be delivered. Complainant requested a report on file as a matter of record at this time.
Suspicious Person >> On July 23 patrol responded to the area of Twining Ford Rd. for the report of a suspicious person. Complainant reported that a black Mercedes stopped in the roadway, a white female exited, looked around and got back into her vehicle. The vehicle backed into a driveway. The female exited again for a short time and then got back into the vehicle and left the area. Patrol checked the area with negative contact.
Fraud >> On July 23 a complainant reported receiving a debit card from the PA. Department of Labor for unemployment purposes. Complainant stated that he did not apply for unemployment. Complainant was advised to file a report with the Department of Labor and send the card back.
Parking Complaint >> On July 23 patrol observed a trailer parked on the roadway with a “For Sale” sign posted. The vehicle owner was advised to remove the trailer due to a sight distance issue as well as a Township Ordinance Violation, Prohibiting Trailers from being parked in the roadway. The trailer was removed.
Information Report >> On July 24 a complainant reported a political poster went missing from his yard. Complainant requested a report on file as a matter of record at this time.
Wires Down/Pole down >> On July 24 patrol responded to the area of Worthington Mill Rd. for a report of a tree blocking the roadway with power lines entangled. PECO responded and addressed the issue.
Traffic Accident >> On July 24 patrol observed a two vehicle accident on Bustleton Pike. Unit 1 accidentally struck the driver side of Unit 2. There were no reported injuries and minor damage.
Well Being Check >> On July 24 a complainant reported a vehicle driving erratically in the area of Bustleton Pike. Patrol spoke with the vehicle operator who was parked at the time of contact. The vehicle operator appeared to be fine.
Littering/Dumping >> On July 24 patrol responded to the area of Bridgetown Pike for an unknown subject dumping furniture. Upon arrival, the unknown subject was gone. Patrol arranged to have the furniture removed.
Information Report >> On July 24 patrol responded to the Richboro Wawa for a report that a customer dropped their keys in a sewer grate. Patrol was able to retrieve the keys.
Well Being Check >> On July 25 patrol responded to the area of 2nd St. Pike for an anonymous report of a blue sedan driving erratically. Patrol checked the area with negative contact.
Driving Under the Influence >> On July 25 patrol initiated a traffic stop in the area of New Rd. The vehicle operator was taken into custody for driving under the influence.
Civil Dispute >> On July 25 a complainant reported completing work at a residence and not being paid by the property owner. Patrol informed complainant that the issue was a civil matter that would need to be resolved in small claims court. Patrol did speak with the property owner who agreed to contact the complainant.
Well Being Check >> On July 25 a complainant requested patrol speak with her elderly mother due to the extreme temperatures and being unable to reach her. Patrol spoke with the complainant’s mother who was having phone issues. Patrol informed the complainant.
Parking Complaint >> On July 25 patrol responded to a shopping center for a report of a vehicle parked in a handicap spot without a placard. Patrol spoke with the vehicle owner who forgot to hang his placard.
Fraud >> On July 25 a complainant received a phone call from an unknown subject alleging they worked for the Social Security Office. Complainant confirmed his SS number over the phone, but did not provide any further information.
Suspicious Vehicle >> On July 25 patrol responded to the area of Ronald Dr. for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Complainant reported a suspicious vehicle stopped in front of his neighbor’s residence for a short period of time. Complainant also reported that his neighbor is on vacation. The vehicle left prior to police arrival. Patrol checked the exterior of the residence and all appeared fine.
Suspicious Incident >> On July 25 a complainant reported seeing an interior light on and movement inside his neighbor’s property. Complainant was in contact with his neighbor who was on vacation and was informed there should be no one in the property. Patrol checked the exterior/interior of the residence and all appeared to be in order.
Fire >> On July 25 patrol responded to the area of Woodenbridge Rd. for a report of something burning. Northampton Township Fire Department responded and handled the report.
Receiving Stolen Property >> On July 25 patrol conducted a traffic stop in the area of 2nd St. Pike. The vehicle operator was taken into custody for Receiving Stolen Property.
Suspicious Person >> On July 26 patrol responded to the area of Grenoble Rd. for the report of a suspicious person. Complainant reported that a neighbor informed her that an unknown subject walked the property taking photographs. The unknown subject left prior to police arrival.
Parking Complaints >> On July 26 patrol responded to a business for a report of an abandoned vehicle blocking their loading dock. Patrol spoke with the vehicle owner who stated his vehicle broke down and he would arrange a private tow to remove the vehicle. The business was satisfied.
Drugs >> On July 26 patrol conducted a traffic stop in the area of Buck Rd. The vehicle operator was released from the scene and charged with possession of a controlled substance via summons.
Lost Property >> On July 26 a complainant reported losing her wallet in the parking lot of the Richboro Wawa. Patrol checked with the Wawa employees, but the wallet was not turned in.
Civil Dispute >> On July 26 patrol responded to the area of Hope Rd. for a report of loud music. The neighbor agreed to turn down the music.