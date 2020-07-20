Disabled Vehicle >> On July 13 patrol was dispatched to a disabled vehicle in the middle of the roadway on 332 at Saint Leonards Road. Patrol located the disabled vehicle on the shoulder of the roadway and provided road flares until the vehicle owners tow arrived
Fraud >> On July 13 a resident filed a fraud report. The victim stated that someone filed their 2019 taxes using his information. FTC to follow up.
Civil Dispute >> On July 13 a complainant reported loud music coming from the neighbor’s house. The music was turned down.
Traffic Accident >> On July 13 patrol responded to a two vehicle accident on Bridgetown Pike. Unit 1 accidentally struck Unit 2 while attempting to pass on the left side. Unit 1 thought Unit 2 was pulling off the roadway toward the shoulder of the roadway when they attempted to pass. There were no injuries reported.
Suspicious Vehicle >> On July 13 patrol responded to the Northampton Township Library for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Patrol spoke with the vehicle operator who said he pulled over to have a snack.
Theft from Vehicle >> On July 13 at approximately 8:30 p.m. a resident contacted police to report a theft from his unlocked vehicle an unlocked shed. The victim reported missing tools, cash and sunglasses.
Suspicious Person >> On July 13 a complainant reported a subject dressed in utility apparel at his residence. After further investigation, it was learned the subject works for Miller Pipeline who is subcontracted through PECO. The subject was informing residents they would be in the area for the next few months. Animal Complaint >> On July 14 patrol responded to the area of New Rd. for a report of a deer with an injured leg. Upon arrival, the deer fled the area.
Juvenile >> On July 14 while patrolling Independence Dr. at 1:08 a.m., patrol located three young juveniles walking in the roadway. Patrol spoke with the juvenile's parents, who were not aware the juveniles were out this early in the morning. Each juvenile returned home.
Suspicious Incident >> On July 14 a complainant reported a loud bang in the area of MacFarland Dr. When looking out the window, the complainant observed a few subjects going through trash cans. Patrol checked the area with negative contact.
Repossession >> On July 14 American Towing and Transport contacted police and advised they would be towing a vehicle on Bennett Place. Proper paperwork was confirmed and the vehicle was towed without incident.
Motor Vehicle Complaint >> On July 14 a complainant reported speeding vehicles on Tanyard Rd.
Motor Vehicle Complaint >> On July 14 a complaintant reported a speeding vehicle throughout The Ridings community. Complainant provided the vehicle information. Patrol spoke with the vehicle operator who stated they would be more mindful of their speed.
Well Being Check >> On July 14 a complainant reported speaking with a friend on the phone who was slurring her words. Complainant reported the friend was not happy with the conversation and hung up. Patrol checked on the complainant’s friend and everything was okay.
Traffic Accident >> On July 14 a vehicle owner reported striking a deer in the area of Knowles Ave at East Bristol Rd. There were no reported injuries and minor vehicle damage. The deer was gone prior to police arrival.
Scam >> On July 14 a complainant’s father was contacted via Facebook Messenger about his personal information being stolen from Facebook. Complainant was advised to have his father change his Facebook password and monitor his credit report to make sure no one accessed his personal information.
Abandoned Vehicle >> On July 14 a complainant reported a black Ford Escape parked on Independence Dr. that has no registration plate. Abandoned paperwork filed.
Traffic Accident >> On July 14 patrol responded to a two vehicle traffic accident in the area of 2nd St. Pike at Almshouse Rd. Unit 1 was exiting the Sunoco Gas Station and was struck by Unit 2 which was traveling northbound in the left turn lane on 2nd St. Pike. There were no reported injuries.
Civil Dispute >> On July 14 a complainant reported paying a company to complete work at his residence and the job is not yet complete. Complainant requested a report be on file as a matter of record at this point.
Fraud >> On July 14 a complainant stated that she received an unemployment Visa card in the mail when she did not apply for unemployment. She contacted the Pa. Dept of Labor and filed a report.
Fight >> On July 14 patrol responded to the Richboro Wawa for the report of two subjects fighting. The argument ensued over one of the subjects not wearing a mask. Both subjects refused EMS. Charges are pending.
Animal Complaint >> On July 14 patrol responded to the area of Lower Holland Rd. at Sunrise Ct. for a report of a deceased deer. The game commission was notified. Landlord/Tenant Dispute >> On July 14 a landlord contacted police to report a landlord/tenant dispute. The landlord reported that his tenant is $6,000 behind on payments. The landlord was directed to file eviction paperwork at court.
Found Property >> On July 14 a complainant stated that he found a license plate and a debit card in front of the Verizon Wireless Store. Patrol returned the lost items to the owner.
Traffic Accident >> On July 14 patrol responded to Buck Rd. for a report of a two vehicle accident. Unit 1 backed into Unit 2. There were no reported injuries. Suspicious Incident >> On July 15 while on patrol at approximately 3 a.m., police observed a trunk opened on a vehicle parked in a driveway. Patrol spoke with the vehicle owner, who stated they left the trunk opened by accident.
Hazardous Condition >> On July 15 patrol responded to the area of 2nd St. Pike for a repot of a refrigerator with the doors still attached sitting for trash pickup. Patrol spoke with the property owner and advised the door to refrigerator needed to be removed for safety reasons.
Civil Dispute >> On July 15 patrol responded to the area of Bridgestone Dr. for a report of a civil matter. Complainant reported that he received a product from EBAY that was damaged. Complainant to follow up with EBAY.
Traffic Accident >> On July 15 patrol responded to Holland Rd. at Churchville Lane for a report of a two vehicle accident. Unit 1 pulled onto Holland Rd. from Churchville Lane accidentally striking the operator of Unit 2. There were no reported injuries.
Theft from Vehicle >> On July 15 a resident reported that between July 11 and 15 an unknown subject entered her vehicle and stole her wallet from the center console. The unknown subject made several unauthorized transactions using credit cards from the victim’s wallet.
Civil Dispute >> On July 15 a complainant reported that she is having a problem with her homecare aid and would like her removed from the residence. Complainant’s power of attorney arrived on location to mediate the situation.
Vehicle Lockout >> On July 15 patrol responded to Welsh Elementary for a vehicle lockout. The vehicle was opened without incident.
Traffic Accident >> On July 15 patrol responded to West Bristol Rd. at Jacksonville Rd. for a report of a two vehicle accident. Unit 1 backed into Unit 2 at the intersection. There were no injuries and minor damage to the vehicles.
Suspicious Vehicle >> On July 15 while on patrol in the area of Holland Road police located a suspicious vehicle parked behind a school. Patrol spoke with the vehicle operator and occupant. Vehicle operator informed Patrol they were hanging out and about to leave the area.
POSSESSION >> On July 15 patrol responded to Brandon Porcelli's residence for a well being check. While on scene, it was learned that Porcelli had an active arrest warrant. During a search incident to arrest, patrol located drug paraphernalia in Porcelli's pockets. Porcelli was taken into custody and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
ARREST >> On July 17 patrol responded to a home for the report of a domestic in progress. Upon arrival, police spoke with the victim who stated she and Otto Gruber had an argument. Patrol observed several injuries on both arms of the victim that were caused by Gruber. Gruber was taken into custody and charged with simple assault. While in custody, patrol located an unlabeled pill bottle containing 14 pills on Gruber's person. Gruber was also charged with possession of a controlled/counterfeit substance.
PATROL REPORT >> During this tour, patrol handled eight alarm calls, four Animal Complaints, 17 Medical Calls, 12 Bookings, and three Domestics.