NORTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP >> Police are looking for a man and his accomplice who was captured on video surveillance entering cars in the Holland section of the township.
On March 28 at 1:55 a.m., police said the duo was captured on security cameras entering and stealing property from vehicles left unlocked in the community.
Police have identified and filed charges on one criminal offender stealing from unlocked cars, in an unrelated theft investigation.
"We are asking for your assistance to identify and apprehend quickly, the man in the photo and his accomplice captured by security footage during the March 28th incident, posted on the police department Facebook page," police said.
A Multi-jurisdictional task Force, including Northampton Township Police, along with other Police Departments in Bucks County, Delaware County, and across New Jersey, is investigating a series of thefts from unlocked vehicles.
While the men in this video do not appear to be connected to the broader investigation by the multi-jurisdictional task force, the common thread in all of the thefts is that every car entered was left unlocked.
Police said the thieves move on from cars that are locked and victimize those whose cars are left open. "Let’s stop the criminals from stealing from our community. Please lock your cars!" police said.
To offer a tip, call the Northampton Township Police Department at 215-322-6111.