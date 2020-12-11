RICHBORO >> Plans to redevelop the Richboro Plaza on 2nd Street Pike with a Giant Supermarket received a thumbs up from the Northampton Township Planning Commission this week.
In a unanimous vote, the commission recommended that the board of supervisors approve the plan, which will replace the former Murray’s Market with a 50,340 square foot Giant Food Store.
"As a resident of Northampton for almost 35 years now, we have all been waiting for the opportunity to come along where we coud do something with this property," said planner Steve Saddlemire. "We're all anxious and very happy to see that something is going to happen there."
Plans by Metro Commercial, the owner of the shopping center, include demolishing everything south of the Rite Aid and replacing it with the new supermarket.
Businesses now located between the Rite Aid and the former Murray’s Market, including the Carriage Stop, Philly Pretzel Factory and Happy Nails will either be closing their doors or relocating within the center or to other locations.
“This shopping center is an existing nonconforming use and has a right to continue and to expand,” attorney Marc Kaplin, who represents the owner of the shopping center, told the planners. “I just ask that you to look at the plan as a whole and how it cleans up the center, which is less than to be desired today,” he told the commission.
Kerry Eck, who manages real estate for the Carlisle-based food store, told the planners that “Giant is excited to unveil what will be a fresh, exciting and bright store for this market.”
In addition to its standard offerings - meats, seafood, dairy, floral and bakery - Eck said the new Richboro Giant will offer a fresh, new produce offering highlighting locally-harvested, in-season produce.
“We’ll also be bringing our wildly popular sushi program here. And our healthy natural organic, which is a growing category for us. Everybody has been eating healthier,” said Eck.
Also incorporated into the new store will be Giant's new meals solution line, which includes various grab and go prepared foods. “Families are getting busier and busier and they are looking for meal solutions, everything from ready to eat to take home and heat up to take home and bake,” said Eck.
The store will also carry a selection of beer and wine. “We believe we have an excellent offering. It’s certainly a popular category.”
In addition, the new store will offer shoppers Giant Direct, an e-commerce solution, in which groceries can be ordered online and then delivered or picked up at the store without having to get out of the car.
“We are very excited to be a part of this project and by the plans that have been put together,” said Eck. “Giant has been keenly interested in bringing one of its grocery stores to this market. This is a great opportunity for us. And it’s going to make this shopping center look great.”
Hours at the new Giant will be from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., according to Eck, providing time overnight to restock the store for the next day.
In addition to the new Giant, the plan includes reconfiguring the shopping center’s parking lots and entrances to make them safer and bringing them into compliance with the Americans With Disabilities (ADA) Act.
The main entrance on 2nd Street Pike will be reconfigured to eliminate the dangerous cross traffic into and out of the parking lots. In addition, the entrance will be widened to include a new left turn lane onto 2nd Street Pike and a through lane..
The plan will also improve safety at the entrance off of the Richboro Road, bringing traffic to a “T” intersection and preventing traffic from accelerating into the parking area, which has been a longtime problem.
To meet the requirements of the township’s village overlay district, the developer has also agreed to install decorative street lights, plant new street trees and install a sidewalk along its frontage on 2nd Street Pike, including a connection with Veterans Plaza next door.
A new underground drainage system will also be added to the site, built to handle the runoff produced by the renovated and expanded center. Today, much of the center drains into several inlets at one corner of the center.
The addition of the Giant will expand the shopping center by about 12,350 square feet, boosting impervious coverage at the site from 78 to 79.9 percent.
Last May, the project cleared a major hurdle with the zoning hearing board granting relief for the redevelopment of the shopping center.
Metro asked for and received zoning relief for parking, impervious surface coverage and replacement of a nonconforming sign with a pylon sign.
Metro needed the variances to move forward with its plans to build the new supermarket, which will nearly double the size of the former Murray’s Market at the south end of the center and expand the store’s facade up to the Rite Aid.
“Our goal is to position the center for the long term with a quality design and securing high quality tenants,” said Dan Hughes, chairman and principal of Metro Commercial Real Estate, during testimony before the zoning hearing board. “The closing of Murray’s Market has given us and the residents of Richboro the opportunity to achieve this goal by making the center a high quality amenity and something the residents can be proud of for years to come.”
Hughes said since Murray’s closing, Metro had been contacted by a number of discount and ethnic supermarkets “which could possibly operate in the former Murray’s space. That would be better than having a vacant anchor space, but it would cause us to forever miss the opportunity to get it right and provide the highest and best shopping experience for the residents of Richboro.”
Hughes also testified that without a quality anchor like Giant, a community shopping center like the Richboro Plaza would eventually fail.
Ironically, the Giant will be built on the site of the former Murray’s Shop and Bag, which was operated by the late Murray Battleman for many years.
About a decade ago, Battleman fought successfully to keep the grocery chain from building just down the street from his store at the new Addisville Commons. Instead, a Super Wawa was built on the site.
In the end, Battleman lost his store, which closed in Dec. 2018, the victim of competition and the center’s major facade construction project that created shopping inconveniences and proved to be too much for the struggling store to surmount.
The community mourned the loss of the store, which had built a reputation for giving back, making donations to community groups, causes and organizations, and allowing everyone, from politicians to athletic groups to lobby for causes and to fundraise outside the store.
Final plans for the Richboro Plaza redevelopment project and the new Giant could go before the Northampton Township Board of Supervisors as early as Wednesday, Dec. 16.