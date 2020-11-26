RICHBORO >> Plans to improve the 81,000 square foot Richboro Plaza with a Giant Supermarket are scheduled to be heard by the township’s planning commission during a Zoom meeting on Dec. 8.
New Jersey-based Metro Commercial, which manages the nine acre shopping center at 2nd Street Pike and Route 332, will be seeking land development approval for the project from the township’s planners and subsequently from the board of supervisors.
Metro wants to build the new supermarket on the site of the former Murray’s Richboro Market whose owner ironically had fought to keep the Central Pennsylvania-based grocery store chain out of the township several years ago.
In 2011, then independent store owner Murray Battleman successfully rallied the community against plans to build a Giant just down the road at Addisville Commons, the former site of Davis Pontiac. Instead, Wawa built a new store at the site.
Last May, the project cleared a major hurdle with the zoning hearing board granting relief for the redevelopment of the shopping center.
Metro asked for and received zoning relief for parking, impervious surface coverage and replacement of a nonconforming sign with a pylon sign.
Metro needed the variances to move forward with its plans to build the new supermarket, which will nearly double the size of the former Murray’s Market at the south end of the center and expand the store’s facade up to the Rite Aid.
“Our goal is to position the center for the long term with a quality design and securing high quality tenants,” said Dan Hughes, chairman and principal of Metro Commercial Real Estate, during testimony before the zoning hearing board. “The closing of Murray’s Market has given us and the residents of Richboro the opportunity to achieve this goal by making the center a high quality amenity and something the residents can be proud of for years to come.”
Hughes said since Murray’s closing, Metro had been contacted by a number of discount and ethnic supermarkets “which could possibly operate in the former Murray’s space. That would be better than having a vacant anchor space, but it would cause us to forever miss the opportunity to get it right and provide the highest and best shopping experience for the residents of Richboro.”
Hughes also testified that without a quality anchor like Giant, a community shopping center like the Richboro Plaza would eventually fail.
Plans call for a newly-configured entrance that would eliminate the two side movements directly off of 2nd Street Pike. The change is designed to improve safety and also allow for an expansion of parking spaces within the center’s parking lot, said Metro’s engineer.
Parking at the center would also be reconfigured to expand the number of stalls by 36.
The planned expansion will add 12,376 square feet to the Plaza, boosting the center’s overall square footage to more than 93,000 square feet.
The expansion and construction of the new Giant will displace three existing tenants which Metro said have been offered space in another part of the center. It will also incorporate the former bank location at the south end and a vacant retail space formerly occupied by a jewelry store.
The new store proposed by Giant will be fresh and modern with an updated decor, beer and wine offerings, Giant Direct and the latest in grocery store innovations, including new frictionless shopping.
Giant’s nearest stores are located in Warminster, Southampton and Middletown Township (Summit Square).
The project is expected to quickly move through the land development process with the township in support of the redevelopment project.
Speaking in favor of the zoning application last spring was Northampton Township Solicitor Joseph Pizzo who attended the hearing at the direction of the board of supervisors.
“It’s important to the board of supervisors that downtown Richboro remain a thriving and dynamic commercial destination,” said Pizzo. “The Richboro Plaza, the addition of the Giant, the facelift to the facility that will come with it are all of great importance to the future of the community and the sustained viability of the downtown Richboro district.
“The supervisors are very much in support of the concept of a Giant coming in to backfill the vacant market,” Pizzo continued. “Everyone obviously was disappointed when that closed, but it is no benefit to the township for that space to remain vacant for an extended period of time. The supervisors believe that the variances necessary to help bring the supermarket into the shopping center certainly are the minimum that would be required. To that end, the township is supportive of the application.”