NORTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP >> A township man is facing cruelty to animals charges after police discovered a badly burned and charred dog on top of a small metal charcoal grill on his property.
Police have charged Nikolay Lukyanchikov of Holly Knoll Drive with aggravated cruelty to animals, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, possessing instruments of crime, cruelty to animals and recklessly endangering another.
On April 30 at approximately 7:12 a.m. police were dispatched to a residence on Holly Knoll Dr. for a report of a fire pit and a couch on fire in the front yard.
Upon arrival, police spoke with the property owner, Nikolay Lukyanchikov, who was sitting on a bench near the fire. Patrol observed a firearm sitting on the bench directly to the right of Lukyanchikov.
Once the fire was under control, Patrol observed an unknown animal badly burned and charred on top of a small metal charcoal grill. It was later learned the animal was Lukyanchikov's dog.
Lukyanchikov was taken into custody and arraigned. He was sent to Bucks County Corrections with a bail set at $1 million.