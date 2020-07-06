NORTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP >> In a continuing move to stimulate economic development in several key areas of the township, the board of supervisors on June 24 voted to extend the township’s LERTA district for another five years.
The renewed LERTA (Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance Act) will include the township’s business and technology center on Jacksonville Road, the village overlay districts in Holland and Richboro and the Village Shires Shopping Center on Buck Road.
“It’s well worth extending. Anything we can do to keep the ball rolling and revitalize these areas is well worth it,” said Chairman Adam Selisker.
The LERTA program, adopted by the state in 1977, allows municipalities to offer tax abatements for businesses making investments - repairs, construction or reconstruction, alterations and additions - to non-residential properties.
Typically a business investing in a property would be required to pay additional taxes based on the improvements made. Under the LERTA program, the business would be exempt from paying municipal, county and school taxes on the improvement for a period of five years.
The supervisors initially established the LERTA district in August 2014. That approval expired in August 2019.
Under the initial program, the township saw a number of businesses take advantage of the tax incentive, including 59 Almshouse, which recently expanded its restaurant facility on Almshouse Road.
“The most important thing about the LERTA is that it helps revitalize our downtown areas,” explained supervisor Barry Moore who championed the passage of the original LERTA five years ago. “At 59 Almshouse, it helped incentivized that building to be renovated. It created a lot of jobs. It created a nice place to eat. And it brings more people to the township.
“There’s also been a number of recipients in the business and technology center that created more jobs,” said Moore. “Kampus Klothes doubled the footprint of their business (in the Northampton Business and Technology Center), hired a lot more people and created more jobs.
“The LERTA program has been successful, but we want it to be more successful. That is why we’re extending it another five years,” added Moore. “We still have a lot of economic development that we need in downtown Richboro and Holland and also at the business and technology center.
“We’re also targeting the Village Shires Shopping Center in Holland because that’s another area to revitalize and create jobs for people working in the township. I’m a very strong advocate,” he said.
According to township manager Bob Pellegrino, the township has a relatively small commercial tax base compared to other communities, noting that just five percent of Northampton’s overall tax base is commercial.
“That’s why it’s important for us to do whatever we can to support the commercial tax base we have and support its growth,” said Pellegrino.
Over the past five years, Pellegrino said the LERTA program has assisted seven township businesses, including Kampus Klothes, 59 Almshouse, the old Richboro schoolhouse, Sonic Systems, the First National Bank of Newtown, the Campbell-Thomas Funeral Home and Holland Eye Associates.
“I’m sure you recognize some of these names. They’ve been in our community for a very long time,” he said.
According to Pellegrino, Kampus Klothes took advantage of the tax incentive by doubling the size of its business and hiring a dozen or more people.
“59 Almshouse is another one. Restaurants are a difficult business. I think the LERTA program helped them get started and on their feet,” said Pellegrino.
“The old Richboro schoolhouse was vacant. So there’s 12 to 15 new employees who are now working in that building,” said Pellegrino.
“It’s important to know that the LERTA program is available to businessowners,” said Pellegrino.
During public comment, resident Joe Johnston asked the township to consider a rewards system where businesses that hire Northampton Township residents can extend the tax abatement by additional years.
“I think it would be a win-win for everybody,” he said. “I hope this board will consider that as an option. It’s voluntary. It’s a reward to the people who participate. It gets jobs for our township residents. It’s a good thing.”
Unfortunately, Pellegrino, it wouldn’t be possible to do that under the current law.
“We are constrained by the current tax act itself to have a program that is developed within certain parameters and no others,” he said. “We can structure the percent of abatement and the term of abatement up to 10 years. We are doing a five year period. But I do not believe the law would allow us to establish tax abatement based on who is hired. We can probably ask local businesses, but based on the LERTA law we cannot require it.”