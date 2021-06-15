RICHBORO >> Northampton Township held its annual Flag Day Ceremony on June 14. Master of Ceremony was Tim O’Donnell, welcoming remarks were by Northampton Supervisor Frank O’Donnell and Boy Scout Troops 145 and 147 and Girl Scout Troop 209 provided the Color Guard and retirement rituals with a respect of flag performance. The National Anthem was sung by Lisa Garner. And the invocation was provided by Pastor Ryan Sweet from Addisville Reformed Church.
NORTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP
Flag Day ceremony celebrates the Stars and Stripes
Northampton Township celebrates the Stars and Stripes with Flag Day ceremony
-
- Updated
- Comments
Most Popular
Articles
- Holy Que Smokehouse putting Texas-style BBQ on the map in Bucks County
- Newtown-based drug manufacturer, two executives charged with conspiracy to defraud the FDA
- LIGHTS! CAMERA! ACTION! 2021 Pennsbury Prom celebrates Hollywood Nights with DJ Pauly D
- GRADUATION DAY: Pennsbury’s Class of 2021 challenged to embrace a path of change with purpose and passion
- Lower Makefield Supervisors award bid for Memorial Park expansion project
- Newtown Borough Council gets a peek at future Court Street pocket park; contest announced to name borough's newest park
- Artists capture Bucks County communities 'en plein air'; show open through Sunday
- U.S. District Court rules that fracking ban in Delaware River Watershed stands
- Bucks County to close community college immunization clinics, shrink hours starting July 6
- Raising the Bar to dedicate historic mural on Otter Street in Bristol Borough