RICHBORO >> Northampton Township held its annual Flag Day Ceremony on June 14. Master of Ceremony was Tim O’Donnell, welcoming remarks were by Northampton Supervisor Frank O’Donnell and Boy Scout Troops 145 and 147 and Girl Scout Troop 209 provided the Color Guard and retirement rituals with a respect of flag performance. The National Anthem was sung by Lisa Garner. And the invocation was provided by Pastor Ryan Sweet from Addisville Reformed Church.

comments powered by Disqus