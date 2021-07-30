NORTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP >> Northampton Township will hold a summer food drive from August 1 to 15.
The food drive will kick-off on Sunday, August 1 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Richboro Fire Station, 50 Richboro Road. Drop off donations and meet the township’s firefighters.
Throughout the drive, collection bins will be located at the administration building, police headquarters, the Free Library of Northampton Township, the James Kinney Senior Center, the Northampton Township Recreation Center and the Northampton Township Country Club Pool.
All food donations will benefit the Bethanna food pantry in Southampton, which provides assistance to residents in need. Donations will help keep the pantry shelves stocked.
“We’ve had very good success in the past, especially with township’s departments hosting and doing a food drive,” said Adam Selisker, Chairman of the board of supervisors. “I know the police in some years have just hit it out of the park with some enormous amounts of food. I think we probably all agree that no one should go hungry.”