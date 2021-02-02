NORTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP >> A connector road between Almshouse Road and 2nd Street Pike has been given a name.
In a unanimous vote, the five members of the board of supervisors named the connector road “Addisville Way” in recognition of one of the township’s earliest villages.
The road was constructed between Wawa and Giuseppe’s Pizza and Family Restaurant as part of the Addisville Commons Development at the southern end and the Walgreens Store and the new Giuseppe’s at the northern end.
Addisville Commons, built on the site of the former Davis Pontiac property at Bustleton and 2nd Street Pikes, is anchored by a Super Wawa, a Pennsylvania Fine Wines and Good Spirits Store, Redeemer Health Care and Univest Bank.
“It’s exciting to pay a tribute to the past in our township,” said Chairman Adam Selisker.
According to supervisor Dr. Kimberly Rose, the Addis family was one of the original families who settled in the area in the 1700s.
“John Addis came to Northampton from Philadelphia in 1719 and bought two tracts of land totaling 200 acres,” said Rose.
According to the “History of Bucks County” penned by William H. Davis, Addisville was named for one of John’s descendants, Amos Addis.
“This area picked up the name around 1817 and at the time Addisville, along with Richboro, consisted of 25 dwellings and two churches,” said Rose, who credited the township’s archivist Sarah Fetzer with the background.
In related action, the supervisors accepted the dedication of a portion of the roadway as a public street from TCG Realty, the owner of Giuseppe’s and the Walgreens Shopping Center.
The segment extends between Almshouse Road and Ohev Shalom. The remaining portion of the roadway extending south of Ohev Shalom to 2nd Street Pike was condemned by the township last year as a public thoroughfare.
“The connector road was long contemplated by the township as an improvement that would reduce traffic congestion on 2nd Street Pike, particularly at its intersection with Almshouse Road and Newtown-Richboro Road and was a recommended traffic safety improvement in the township’s comprehensive plan and the Richboro Master Plan,” said Supervisor Frank O’Donnell.
“Accepting dedication will require the township to maintain the roadway for the future, including paving, snow plowing, drainage and related infrastructure, but it’s importance as a public street far outweighs the cost for lthese services,” added O’Donnell.
The supervisors also voted to advertise an ordinance establishing the speed limit along Addisville Way at 25 mph and prohibiting parking on either side of the road between Almshouse Road and 2nd Street Pike.
In other news, the Northampton Township Fire Company is encouraging residents to Adopt A Hydrant this winter to help save the fire company precious moments when it arrives on a fire scene.
Participation is easy, said Fire Chief Adam Selisker. Just locate a fire hydrant near your house. When it snows, dig it out making sure there’s plenty of room around it for firefighters to work.
And don’t forget to document your work by taking a photo of the cleared hydrant and sending it to the attention of the fire chief at chief@ntvfc.org.
“We ask that you send an email and a picture of whoever adopted a hydrant and took care of it. We then randomly pick a winner,” said Selisker.
The Adopt A Hydrant program assists the fire company in quickly locating hydrants at the scene of a fire and saves them precious time digging them out.
The winner of the December snowstorm was Eddie Hearn of Richboro. He received a $25 gift card for his efforts in digging out a hydrant.
“He did a great job of clearing that hydrant with plenty of room on all sides for us to work,” said Selisker.