NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> NextGen Newtown Rotary knows how to throw a party.
On Sunday, the fledgling young adult arm of the Newtown Rotary Club knocked it out of the park with its first ever Block Party on South State Street between Centre Avenue and Penn Street.
The late summer street festival bustled with activity with vendor booths lining the street, plenty of food, live music and lots of games and activities for the kids.
Near Centre Avenue in front of the Newtown Book and Record store youngsters were competing in a record toss using old 45s.
It was harder than it looks to ring one of the pegs with an old 45 speed record. Just ask the Billmann girls who were there with their parents, Jenna and Kiera.
“Go Ella. Throw girlfriend,” her mom shouted. A few moments later Ella has landed a winner earning her a gift certificate for a cupcake at the Caketeria and a fancy wristband.
“This is really nice,” said Jenna of the event. “I like that the proceeds are going to a good cause. There are so many nice things here that I didn’t know existed.”
Just across the street Mikala Silvestri was introducing the community to “Let’s Learn Tutoring” and her newest venture, “Little Up XYZ.”
Silvestri, joined by several of her students, were giving out free cotton candy in exchange for a handwritten card containing something they are proud of.
“There’s no currency for the cotton candy, but there is a happy tax,” she said. “Cotton Candy makes people smile.”
In addition, Silvestri, also a member of NextGen, was challenging youngsters to a fun balloon game.
“This is awesome and super exciting because it’s fun and it’s helping others,” said Silvestri of the block party. “And that is what NextGen is all about. When you give back and do things for others you in turn are making yourself brighter and more positive.”
At the far end of the street, Newtown’s own children’s entertainer Meg Russell was performing cover songs and some of her own originals, including her newest release, “Street Signs.”
After singing “Walking on Sunshine,” Russell paused briefly to give a shoutout to Mitch Blaak, a Newtown NextGen member and owner of Blaak Out Training. She led everyone in a chorus of “Happy Birthday” to Mitch.
Also entertaining on the main stage were the Newtown School of Music Jazz Band, Jeff Lyle Music and Bridge Beat Duo.
Not far away, in the middle of the block, students from BC Discoveries, a dance school based in the borough, were kicking up their heels and wowing the block party crowd with their dance numbers.
Standing nearby was Nathan Breece, the president of NextGen Rotary.
“What a great turnout,” said Breece. “And we couldn’t have asked for better weather. Everyone’s having fun and we’re raising money for a good cause.
“I like seeing the engagement with the games, the face painting and the other activities. I’m seeing a lot of happy faces,” he said.
“And next year, with more lead time, we will be able to make it even better. We’re glad it came together and that everyone is having a good time.”
All the proceeds raised from the sale of wristbands and from businesses donating a portion of their proceeds for the day will benefit Family Promise If Lower Bucks, which helps the homeless find permanent housing.
Christine Edmunds, who was running a game outside the Newtown Hardware House where she volunteers, loved the fact that the organizers chose this block for their event.
“It’s great to see this little spot in Newtown hopping,” she said. “It’s been a really fun day. Everyone is having fun. People are walking into the store. It’s great for all the shops at this end of the street. And it’s benefiting a very good cause.”