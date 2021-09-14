NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> Newtown Rotary NextGen will be holding its first ever block party fundraiser on Sunday, Sept. 19 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on South State Street between Centre Avenue and Penn Street. The event will support and benefit Family Promise of Lower Bucks.
Featured will be food from local restaurants including Mom Mom’s Take and Bake, live music, information booths, carnival games and activities for the kids, food trucks including Goodnoe Ice Cream and Rita’s, and lots more.
“We’re excited to do this and we thank the borough and the police chief for helping to make this happen,” said Nathan Breece of NextGen. “First and foremost this is a fundraiser so we will be raising money for Family Promise, an organization that helps homeless families. It’s also going to be fun. It’s a great time for the community to come out, meet some of the businesses in town, grab some food, enjoy the street and for the kids to have a great time playing the games.”
Wristbands for the carnival games will be available for a recommended $20 donation and will give the kids unlimited access to all the fun and games.
“We’re going to have about 30 different businesses setting up games and offering prizes,” said Breece. “So If you play all the games potentially you could go home with 30 different prizes. And if you have kids it’s going to occupy their time for a few hours.”
According to Breece, one business will be doing a corn hole competition, another will be setting up a children’s obstacle course and Newtown Book and Record will be having a record throw.
“They will either be doing a carnival or a backyard game,” said Breece.
Blaak Out Training will be hosting an obstacle course for kids and will be bringing its brand new fitness trailer to the event.
Smooth Roots invites kids to play its "Tin Can Alley" game. Test your skill with bean bags and some tin cans.
Regenerative Designs, a plant design company, will be offering a potting/fish bowl game and the opportunity to make your own succulent. The company does everything from upscale planters and custom orders to corporate gifts and design staging to private workshops.
Ivory Tree Portraits, one of the street’s newest businesses, will be featuring a fun pumpkin toss game for the kids.
Countryside Gallery & Custom Frame Design will have face painting set-up at its table for the kids. Buy a $20 wristband for everyone in the family and have access to all the fun and games all day.
Triple Sun will be serving cocktails for the adults and hosting a shuffle board challenge. They will also be donating 10 percent of its sales that day to Family Promise.
Throughout the day, Alternate Dimension Toys will be donating 10 percent of its sales to Family Promise. Alternate Dimension is a comic con in a store! They specialize in Funko pops: current, retired and exclusives.
Students from the Newtown School of Music will be performing from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Newtown School of Music offers 30-minute private lessons for all ages and abilities. Come to the Block Party to see them perform and then swing by their table to learn more about their lessons.
In addition, BC Discoveries will be performing at 4:30 p.m.
And 121 Salon On State will be on hand to answer any hair care questions. At its table they will be asking hair trivia questions and awarding prizes for correct answers.
Some of the day’s other participants and sponsors include Redd Pen Media, Teresa’s Home Decor, Agasar Family Well Care, Holy Chic Boutique, Clark’s Flower Shop, Gregory Kramer Allstate, Genesis Personal Fitness, Rogers Wealth Management, Opus Elite Real Estate, Applebee’s, Johnson Kendall Johnson, Premier Home Renovations, Kyle McCloskey ReMax, Crossing Community Church, Let’s Learn Tutoring, Adorn Me, Newtown Caregiving Services, Weed Man Bucks County, F45 Training, SugarBomb, American Insurance, Relic on State and Triple Sun Spirits.
With the help of local organizations, Family Promise of Lower Bucks – a locally-based nonprofit organization – offers compassionate and concentrated support to homeless children and their families. Families receive 24-hour-a-day support, a safe place to stay, three meals-a-day, and comprehensive support services, all free of charge.
The program enables families to stay together during crisis, when they may possibly be divided at traditional shelters into separate men’s and women’s dorms. Family Promise also works with families to help them find employment and sustainable housing options that will enable them to regain a sense of normalcy, independence and stability.