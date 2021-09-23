NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> Provco Pinegood LLC received a special exception from the township’s zoning hearing board on Sept. 20 to build a Wawa in the township’s office research zone under the E30 use.
But in a flurry of 3 to 2 votes, the board rejected variance requests across the board from Provco for signage and additional gas pumping stations.
Voting for the relief were Paul Cohen and Bill Wall. Voting against the relief were Timothy Potero, Michael Iapalucci and Josephine Vlastaris.
Provco, a commercial real estate agency based in Villanova, was seeking zoning relief for the number of fueling dispensers allowed and the location, type and number of signs as part of its plans to build a 5,585 square foot Wawa with gas pumps on a 4.9 acre site across from Crossing Community Church at Lower Silver Lake Road and the Newtown Bypass.
Specifically, Provco was seeking relief for eight fueling dispensers on 4.9 acres where six are permitted by right and seven would require at least five acres. Provco argued the seventh would require only de minimis relief and should be granted and that eight dispensers would create better traffic flow through the site.
Provco also requested a number of variances for signage, including for the number of signs allowed. The number of signs is limited to two. Provco was asking for four signs.
In addition, Provco was seeking a variance for the location of signs. The ordinance does not permit signage within 1,000 feet of the bypass. Provco sought relief for one wall sign located within 1,000 feet of the bypass.
The board of supervisors, which approved the E30 use last fall, had opposed variances for signage and additional pumping stations, but did not oppose the special exception.
The decision by the zoning board brought applause from a handful of residents and business owners who had argued that the ordinances regarding signage and pump stations should be applied equally.
Under the zoning board decision, Wawa would have to live within the township’s zoning ordinance just like all the other service stations in the township meaning no signage on the bypass, no LED signs and a limited number of signs on site.
Provco could decide to abide by the ordinance, it can appeal the decision to Bucks County Court or it can move forward with land development and try again later to secure the relief.
In addition to rendering its verbal decision, the zoning board heard from four members of the public, all of whom spoke against the variance relief.
“From listening to all of the meetings, it seems like Wawa just wants to push its way through, not follow our zoning laws, not follow what all our other small businesses have to endure and abide by,” said Bradley Cooper of Newtown Grant.
“I don’t see a reason why you need a sign on Route 413,” said Cooper. “People will know about it by word of mouth. You don’t need signage on Route 413. It just becomes a distraction and an annoyance. And at 2 or 3 o’clock in the morning with lights shining on the road you’re turning it in a Street Road, which some people like myself don’t want Newtown to be.
“Newtown has always been an historic area, has always been about a greenway,” he said. “A lot of people who have moved here don’t want Route 413 and the bypass to turn into a Street Road.
“Don’t give in to what they want,” said Cooper. “You guys wrote the laws and people before you wrote the laws that say this is the way it should be. Other businesses who have been here 30 or 40 years follow the rules. It’s a slap in the face to those who have been following the rules. This will create more traffic, more headache. It will make commuting to work a lot longer and a lot more difficult.”
Resident Jed Hollerbach also spoke against the appeal, arguing that the zoning should never have been changed to “shoehorn” a Wawa into the office-research district.
“We shouldn’t change the law for a monopoly and potentially snuff out the little guy. There are plenty of small business owners who are here and play by the rules,” he said. “This change enabled Wawa to cut in line in front of all these small businesses and be the first thing people see when they enter Newtown. It’s my fear we are going to lose more local businesses. We don’t need a Wawa or its 16 pumps right next to the waterway where I go canoeing.
“We need to say no to flood light pollution, no to a 24 hour drug lot bringing crime and drugs in from the city, no to the only place in Newtown open 24 hours, no to loitering and to kids riding their bikes along the bypass to get a snack,” he said.
“The bypass was designed and intended to be a greenway originally,” said Hollerbach. “And traffic is already congested on the bypass with stop and go traffic and Wawa will make it worse. Many have expressed their concern about our greenway turning into Roosevelt Boulevard or Street Road,” he said. “I don’t think it’s worth it for a mediocre sandwich chain and gasoline station risking our small businesses and the heart of Newtown.”
The zoning board also heard from two small business owners representing Rick Steele’s Gulf Services on Newtown-Yardley Road and Burns Auto Repair on Sycamore Street.
“I am proud to be part of Newtown,” Eileen Steele-Slezak told the zoning board. “I hope you stick to what you told us to do. We follow the rules. We will listen to whatever you guys say. If you want us to do something we will do it because we want to stay here forever.”
“It’s kind of hard to watch what has happened to Newtown,” said Dave Burns. “Some of it has been good. Some has not been very good. My family has run Burns for 51 years. We’ve been pumping gas and taking care of customers.
“We’ve gotten shot down for signage. We’ve gotten shot down for this or asked to do that for the township. And we’ve always complied,” said Burns. “With that said, it just doesn’t seem fair that we’re going to allow a big box gas station in the middle of our town. It’s going to put us out of the gas business. And that is a big part of our livelihood and how we have made a living forever.
“Over the years we have employed many of the area’s young people and they have stayed a part of our lives. Those little things matter. They matter a lot,” said Burns. “Seemed like Wawa gets to go wherever they want to go. I personally hope that’s not the case here. Wed like to keep taking care of the people of Newtown Borough and Newtown Township.”
The zoning hearing board has 30 days to release its written decision.
Regardless of the hearing, the Wawa project is pretty much a done deal. Once the board of supervisors approved an E30 use amendment to its joint zoning ordinance last year allowing a combination fueling station and convenience store to be built in the township’s office research zone, the question of whether a Wawa would be coming to the bypass became a matter of when, not if.
The township, working with neighboring Wrightstown and Upper Makefield, crafted the E30 use in response to a lawsuit filed by Provco challenging the joint zoning ordinance for not allowing a combination convenience store and gas station use. The E30 ordinance limits such a use to the office research zone in Newtown Township.
Provco’s plan for the site depicts the convenience store facing the Bypass with fueling dispensers, front and rear store access, pedestrian walkways, bike racks, one electric vehicle charging station, two air pump stations and 60 parking spaces, including three designated for ADA.
Access to the store would be off of Lower Silver Lake Road via a right in entrance only and a full intersection at the entrance to the store across from Crossing Community Church.