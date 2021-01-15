NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> The township’s administration and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation are exploring ways to address truck traffic concerns along Stoopville Road.
Residents have reached out to both the township and to State Rep. Perry Warren’s office in recent weeks with their concerns and with calls for a truck traffic study of the corridor, which links Route 413 and 532.
Stoopville, Swamp and Worthington Mill roads in Newtown Township and Wrightstown and Lindenhurst Road in Lower Makefield bear the brunt of local quarry truck traffic traveling to and from the quarries in Wrightstown headed to I-295 in Lower Makefield.
“Anytime you have truck traffic in residential areas you’re going to have concerns and concerns are no different then what we previously heard about on Swamp Road,” said township manager Micah Lewis on January 13. “Stoopville Road is a state highway. I have reached out to PennDOT and to the people who are concerned and we have had several discussions.”
In response to the request by residents for a truck study, Lewis said he asked PennDOT, “‘What is going to come of a truck study?’ They said probably very little.
“The lanes are wide enough. Trucks have been using Stoopville Road for 80 years or however old that road is,” said Lewis. “They don’t think speed is an issue. And they don’t have the crash history to make a recommendation to shutdown Stoopville Road to truck traffic. So I asked PennDOT what can we do?”
Lewis said PennDOT is open to doing a speed study, which would include trucks using the road.
“Right now Stoopville changes from 40 to 45 mph, which makes it hard to enforce speed restrictions,” added Lewis. “So we’re going to look into making it a consistent speed along the entire length of the roadway.”
The other issue at the center of the complaints is roadway maintenance, added Lewis, whether it’s ponding water, potholes or shoulder widths. “All of that is maintenance. It is not cause to ban truck traffic.”
PennDOT, he said, will be reaching out to its maintenance department to see what they can do “even if it’s as little as putting in some guide marks and reflectors around the islands that are there for traffic calming purposes to make the road more visible,” said Lewis.
“We are actively working with PennDOT and we will continue to work with them to make that road as safe as we possibly can along the same lines of what we did on Swamp Road.”
Along Swamp Road, the state installed new signage, embedded reflectors in the roadway and added pavement markings to give motorists additional directions and warnings.
Chief John Hearn added that police continually monitor Stoopville Road with its motor carrier task force and speed details. “We do enforce the motor vehicle code along that corridor. I’ve talked to numerous residents out there myself. Unfortunately it’s a state highway and trucks are entitled to use that road.”
Supervisor John Mack said he also heard from a resident who lives off of Swamp Road in the township who is complaining that the quarries are now operating 24 hours a day, six days a week and trucks are rumbling by at 5 in the morning and not obeying the jake brake restriction.
Mack said the resident suggested reaching out to Wrightstown to see if they have any control over the operations of the quarries and whether they can limit truck traffic to certain times of the day.