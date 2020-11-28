NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> On Thanksgiving Eve, the Board of Supervisors voted 4 to 1 to advertise its 2021 budget that if adopted would boost the real estate property tax rate by 5.9 mills, or 133 percent.
The $13.375 million preliminary budget reflects a roughly $2.2 million increase in spending over 2020, including the hiring of three new full time police officers, an assistant manager and a code enforcement officer.
The spending plan also allocates $350,000 for road repaving and includes salary increases for the manager and police chief and funding for a renovation study of the police department building.
The budget also funds a number of capital purchases including three new vehicles, four portable radios, seven ballistic vests and 12 tasers for the police department; an International Dump Truck, a Ford F-350 utility vehicle and a zero turn and a walk behind mower for public works; and various technology upgrades for the administrative offices.
The budget would boost the property tax rate by 5.9 mills, from 4.5 to 10.49 mills, to balance next year’s spending plan, which is funded through a combination of property and earned income taxes.
That would mean the owner of a property with a market value of $500,000 would pay $525 in municipal taxes or $1.44 a day in 2021 while the owner of a property with a market value of $225,000 would shell out $262 annually or 71 cents a day for township services.
At its Nov. 10 meeting, the supervisors agreed to lower the proposed mileage rate by at least two mills by reducing next year’s fund balance from 14.7 percent of budget to 10.25 percent.
The change, which is reflected in the preliminary budget, reduced the pending tax hike from 178 to 133 percent, but preserved the major expenditures proposed in the manager’s draft budget.
By law, the vote to advertise the budget does not preclude the supervisors from making additional cuts to the budget between now and final passage on Dec. 22, noted township solicitor David Sander.
Supervisor John Mack said between now and final adoption of the budget he would like to hear from residents on what cuts, if any, they would support.
At the Nov. 10 meeting, Mack said he might support cutting the code enforcement position and the police building study from the budget and favored hiring one new police officer in 2021 and two more in 2022 instead of all three in 2021.
Mack, however, proposed no changes or cuts to the budget on Thanksgiving Eve. Neither did the other supervisors.
Supervisor Kyle Davis, at an earlier meeting, suggested a much lower tax increase that would have eliminated much of the new spending except for the police department hires. He cast the lone vote against advertising the spending plan.
Supervisor David Oxley has supported the budget, arguing that the new spending plan includes key elements that are intended to set the township on firmer financial footing in the future.
For example, Oxley noted that the hiring of an assistant township manager will not just provide the manager with a helping hand in the day to day administration of the township, it will allow the township to devote valuable time and resources to longer term economic development work that could benefit the township’s financial bottomline.
The township took a major hit when its major employer, Lockheed Martin, pulled out of the township leaving a financial revenue hole in the budget that has yet to be filled.
The supervisors are hoping to bring an assistant manager on board with expertise in economic development who can devote time to attracting larger sector companies and businesses to the township to produce more revenue for the township.
Oxley and the township’s economic development committee have taken a lead in that area, already meeting with and holding discussions with county leaders promoting Newtown as a place for companies to locate.
At the advice of the township’s economic advisor, the township also is looking at ways to reinvigorate the Newtown Business Commons by expanding zoning opportunities to include mixed uses including residential and commercial options.
Several residents attending the Nov. 25 board meeting, however, said this is not a good time to be considering raising taxes with people out of work and unable to pay their bills due to the pandemic.
“What about the guy who lives at home and he and his wife are both unemployed and you put a lien on their house to collect it when they try to sell it,” asked one of the residents.
“We’re residents, too. We feel the increase among us,” responded Chairman Phil Calabro. “Someone who has the luxury of living in a million dollar home is only paying $2.80 a day. That’s nominal in terms of dollars and cents considering that you’re getting police and fire protection, maintenance of roads and public works, administration and parks and recreation programming.”
Fisher encouraged residents to think ahead six months to a year. “Bills won’t come out until March. The first months of March and April you get a discount. And May and June you pay face value. After June, you may get a penalty,” he said. “Aren’t we hopeful, aren’t we hearing that a vaccine is coming and things are going to be improving? A year from now I pray that this is over.”
“That’s a hypothetical,” a resident shot back. “We do know that this tax increase will be definite.”
“If we do not have a tax increase we have the possibility of losing more than we might gain,” responded Calabro. “Eighty-five percent of your tax bill goes to the school district. We collect about three percent of your total tax bill,” he noted. “For your three percent, look at what you’re getting from this township.”
The township’s proposed 2021 budget is posted online at the township’s website for public inspection. The public will have two more opportunities - Dec. 9 and 22 - to weigh in on the spending plan prior to final adoption on December 22.