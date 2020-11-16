NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> The Board of Supervisors on Nov. 10 tabled a vote to advertise a preliminary budget that would have included a 178 percent increase in the real estate tax rate, or an 8.5 mill tax increase.
The supervisors instead will revisit the budget at its next meeting on Wednesday, November 25 when it could advertise a preliminary spending plan with a lower tax increase.
After considerable discussion at its Nov. 10 meeting, the supervisors reached a consensus to lower the proposed mileage rate by at least two mills by reducing next year’s fund balance from 14.7 percent of budget to 10.25 percent.
The move would reduce the pending tax hike, but preserve the major expenditures proposed in the manager’s budget, including hiring three new police officers, an assistant township manager and a code enforcement officer.
It would also retain salary increases for the manager and police chief, fund a renovation study of the police department building and a number of capital purchases including three new vehicles, four portable radios, seven ballistic vests and 12 Tasers for the police department; an International Dump Truck, a Ford F-350 Utility vehicle and , Zero Turn and a Walk Behind Mower For Public works; and various technology upgrades for the administrative offices.
The cuts could go even deeper than the two mills depending upon how the discussion goes on November 25.
Supervisor John Mack at the Nov. 9 meeting supported a reduction in the tax increase to five mills, recommending hiring one new police officer next year and two in 2022, putting off the hiring of a code enforcement officer, eliminating the police building study, eliminating the MS4 project for the seeding of meadows, delaying the purchase of a police vehicle, limiting salary increases across the board to three percent, including for its managers, and reducing the fund balance from 14.9 percent of budget to 12 percent.
“If you raise taxes by five mills you would still be able to do most of the things that we need; not all the things that we want,” said Mack.
Supervisor Dennis Fisher said he could agree to several of those suggestions, including elimination of the code enforcement officer position and the police building study, three percent salary increases across the board and a reduction in the fund balance to as low as 10 percent. But he would advocate the hiring of two new police officers in 2021 and one new officer in 2022.
“We did the exercise of looking at a 40 percent tax increase budget and I don’t think any of us were satisfied with that because it eliminated just about everything,” said Fisher.
At an earlier meeting, Supervisor Kyle Davis, the only Republican on the board, had asked to see what a 40 percent increase would look like as a starting point for a discussion. He voiced support for that budget with a mill added back to fund three new police officers in 2021.
“I agree that the reduced tax budget cuts some things that I would rather not cut, specifically the police budget,” said Davis. “My proposal is to add a mill to that budget to include the police officers and see if we could get a consensus.”
At the opposite end of the spectrum, Chairman Phil Calabro attempted to persuade his fellow board members and the community that the tax hike should be seen as an investment in the community, not as a burden.
“I’m always of the idea that it should always be safety plus for our residents,” said Calabro. “We talk about eliminating a car or an officer. Do you want to be that family who needs a police officer to come to your home and that officer can’t come to your home because he was driving a car that wasn’t maintained? If we don’t have safety we might as well be Dodge City. Maybe we can hire two and carry over one to the next year. But I don’t think we want to cut it too thin. We cover a lot of territory. Our officers, not only are they well trained, they are second to none. And to cut back on them is cutting back on the safety of our residents.
“For a person with an $850,000 home, the (tax) increase comes down to $2 a day. That $2 a day doesn’t get you a coffee at Starbucks but for that they are you’re getting police protection, fire protection, public works, EMT and parks and recreation. We get a big bang for our buck.
“What we have to decide is what are we willing to invest? Are we willing to pay that $2 a day? And some are lower. I calculated one at $250,000 at 62 cents a day,” said Calabro. “The bottom line is what do we want and what are we willing to pay for? But God forbid, if we don’t maybe the snowplow doesn’t come down your road or the police can’t respond to a call or there’s no recreational activities for the kids to enjoy. Do I want to raise taxes? No. I don’t think any one of us here does ... But don’t think of it as taxes. Think of it as an investment in your community.”
Supervisor David Oxley said the cuts being proposed wouldn’t even equate to a mill. “I can’t see where else we can cut,” he said.
And a 40 percent increase would still mean the township would run out of money by mid 2023, Oxley said. “Without any true plan of how to find other revenue besides taxing I don’t know what else we can do,” he said.
Oxley, who has focused his energies in building up the township’s tax ratables since joining the board, also noted that a 40 percent budget wouldn’t include the hiring of an assistant township manager, a position responsible for working on economic development and bringing new revenue into the township.
“If we don’t have an assistant township manager we don’t have a line item for economic development,” he said. “There’s no plan there for other sources of revenue. That’s my challenge here. Unless we truly commit to economic development we’re going to have another tax increase down the road.
“I’m still struggling with this trying to figure out the best solution, but my ultimate thought is to figure out what makes sense from a long term perspective,” said Oxley. “And if revenue coming from the residents is the only way, we have to at least provide them with the plan on how to reduce it down the road. And we don’t have that yet.”
The one area the supervisors found consensus was lowering the fund balance percent to 10.25 percent of budget, which would reduce the proposed tax increase for 2021 from 8.5 to 6.49 mills.
The supervisors by law must adopted a final budget by the end of the year.
Once they have advertised a preliminary budget, the spending plan will be available for public review for 30 days. After that, the supervisors will consider the adoption of a final budget.