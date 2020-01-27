NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> The Newtown Township Board of Supervisors on Jan. 23 voted to send a proposed township ordinance to the jointure which would allow convenience stores, or other business establishments, to also sell gasoline.
Currently, such a retail combination is not permitted anywhere in the “jointure,” a special zoning area which is comprised of Newtown, Upper Makefield and Wrightstown Townships.
Under the Joint Municipal Zoning Ordinance (JMZO), which established what is known as the “jointure,” all three neighboring townships must collaborate on any zoning issues and changes.
According to officials, if the JMZO is changed to allow such retail operations to have gas stations, then they could be permitted in as many as four zoning districts in Newtown Township, as well as in one district in both Wrightstown and Upper Makefield Townships.
Wawa’s commercial real estate developer, the Provco Group based in Villanova, wants to construct a 5,8585 square-foot Wawa with 16 dual-line gas pumps on a five-acre parcel across from the Crossing Community Church on Lower Silver Lake Road and the Newtown Bypass.
The controversial plan calls for 58 parking spaces, front and rear entrance to the building, pedestrian walkways and bike racks.
The entrance and exit to the property would be on Lower Silver Lake Road across from the church.
Currently, the land is zoned Office Research (OR) Zone which does not provide for the sale of gasoline at retail outlets.
Provco has filed a substantive court challenge to a similar ordinance in Plumstead Township, arguing that municipality, like the jointure, currently lacks any provision for a joint retail/gas station within its borders.
A lower court judge ruled in favor of Provco holding that Plumstead’s ordinance is invalid because it’s “exclusionary” by not allowing such operations anywhere in that township.
The case is now on appeal in state Commonwealth Court and the outcome could affect the jointure's decision to allow Wawa to build an operation on the Newtown Bypass, according to Newtown Township solicitor David Sander.
The next step is for the Newtown Area Zoning Jointure to examine Newtown’s ordinance, with the other two townships also approving similar ordinances governing the sale of gasoline at convenience stores.
Eventually all each individual township ordinance must be reconciled to one exact measure acceptable to each jointure entity in order to be enforceable.
Because all three townships in the jointure must collectively approve of any zoning changes, the land use battle is expected to be a long one.
Newtown’s planning commission has already recommended that any such establishment should not have sit-down dining on the premise, and that any gas pumps be limited to only eight duel-service units, not the 16 that Provco is proposing.
The commission’s concerns will be sent in a separate letter to the jointure which will consider Newtown’s proposed ordinance.
Opposes Provo appeal
In a related matter, the supervisors voted 4-0 to send a solicitor to oppose Provco’s appeal before the Zoning Hearing Board on March 5.
At that time the zoning board will reconsider its previous denial of the developer’s requested 12 variances for the proposed project.