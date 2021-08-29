NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> The bill is in the mail.
That’s Newtown Township’s answer to the borough’s proposal to begin paying the township $177,940 a year starting in 2022 for full-time fire service.
Not satisfied with the borough’s offer, which is $12,000 higher than its previous proposal, the supervisors said that’s still not enough, voting 4 to 1 to amend its fee schedule and to send Newtown Borough a bill for $249,277 retroactive to Jan. 1, 2021.
“We’re going to send them a message with this fee schedule,” said Chairman Phil Calabro. “Right now we are the boy who cried wolf and not getting anything done. And they are serving their people very well. I have to commend them because they keep getting free fire service from us. We just keep giving it to them because they keep saying, ‘Let’s talk about it next month.’ They’re pretty smart because we’re the ones not getting paid.
“In my opinion, they have not been negotiating in good faith,” added Calabro. “Our firefighters have been going into the borough on our dime. And to say it should be based on population is totally asinine.”
Supervisor Dennis Fisher, who was part of the township’s negotiating team, noted that passage of the motion doesn’t preclude the Borough from coming back with a better offer.
The township’s fee is based on the amount of time the Newtown Emergency Services Department spends in Newtown Borough, which the township has determined to be 18 percent.
Based on that calculation, the township will be charging the borough 18 percent of the cost of providing fire service, which totals $1,384,873 for 2021 and equates to $249,000.
The township also amended its fee schedule to include other neighboring municipalities, which also use the Newtown Emergency Services.
In addition, the amended schedule includes a fee for the review of land development plans for fire safety issues and for responding to fire code violations in other municipalities.
“Here’s the balancing act - the $249,000 they pay us or the $5 million it will cost them to start their own fire department,” said Calabro. “How will they present that to their constituents? ‘Gee, we could have gotten it for $249,000 from the township. Let’s pay $5 million instead. How many mills is that,” he asked.
“I agree with the sentiment,” said Supervisor Kyle Davis. “We need to protect our taxpayers - that should be paramount. I’m just not in favor of sending them a bill. I don’t like the idea of saying, ‘Here’s a bill’ and shoving it down their throat. We need to work it out.”
The borough is basing its contribution on population, which it argues is the fairest way to split the cost of fire service. Under the borough’s proposal, the tax would equate to $91.11 for each borough and township resident.
“By basing the payment on the total borough plus the township population the payment per resident is equal, which is particularly important because there are instances where a borough and a township home are directly across the street from each other,” said Newtown Borough Councilor Marvin Cohen, a member of council’s fire service committee.
Borough officials have previously said the township can’t arbitrarily bill the borough unless it first has an intergovernmental cooperation agreement in place stipulating to the payment. They called the township’s actions of advertising passage of a fee schedule amendment “rubbish.”
The township’s solicitor David Sander disagreed. “They are receiving a service from us and are not paying for it. If you follow their logic, if they never decide to pay us, if they never enter into an agreement, we’d never get paid.
“We tried to negotiate with them, which failed miserably because there were insulting offers made by the borough with regard to how much they were going to pay us for fire service,” said Sander. “We also drafted an agreement establishing a fire services fee, sent it to them and we never heard anything back from them.”
Talks began six months ago when the township approached the borough about shouldering some of the cost for fire services, which has been transitioning to a paid force due to a dwindling volunteer force.
When the township hired its first full time firefighters to augment the volunteer force, the borough agreed to pick up the cost of workman’s compensation for the volunteers.
Since then, the volunteer ranks have continued to decline, forcing the township to consider expanding its paid fire staff. It also reached out to the borough, asking it to begin picking up its fair share of the cost.
“We agreed that yes, the borough needs to pay its fair share,” said Newtown Borough Council President Tara Grunde-McLaughlin in early August. “We are definitely at that point. In essence, if we are not getting sufficient volunteers to run the NFA as it used to be, then it’s either tax dollars or volunteers.
“For a while, when Lockheed Martin was here, there was more income. The township is now looking at its own budget and looking at what it needs to do,” she said.
“There’s been pretty much an assumption from the beginning on the committee that the answer to the question, ‘Should the borough contribute?,’ is yes,” added Cohen. “It all comes down to what is the appropriate share.”
“I always felt that the Newtown Fire Association, whether it’s the paid or volunteer firefighters, they are serving the greater Newtown area and we need to look at how that burden is shared by everyone,” said Councilor Julia Woldorf. “We should all be sharing the burden equally. And I’m glad to see the proposal that’s being presented is attempting to do that. A fire in a house in Newtown Borough and a fire in a house in Newtown Township there is no difference. Both need the fire company to come out to you. And one family should not pay more than another family to get the same service.”