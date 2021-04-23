NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> David Oxley has announced his campaign for a seat on the Newtown Board of Supervisors and will be seeking a six year term.
The Newtown Board of Supervisors selected Oxley to fill a vacancy on the Board of Supervisors in 2020. He was selected because of his wide-ranging experience in finance as well as his personal commitment to public service.
“I was overwhelmed by the support I received after being appointed, and now I am running for a full 6-year term in order to maintain Newtown’s values and standard of living, as well as continuing to invest in our community.” said Oxley
Oxley has been a leader on the board of supervisors; he sits on the Township’s Finance Committee.
While on the Finance Committee, Oxley spearheaded the effort to develop long-term financial goals for Newtown. Oxley crafted budgets that provide quality services and fully funded public safety.
Oxley said his vision for Newtown includes promoting fiscal responsibility and long-term planning for responsible growth in the township. With his strong financial background and network of relationships, he believes he is uniquely qualified to attract new businesses which can provide jobs, tax revenue and invigoration of the township. He is also committed to introducing programs to promote family activities and community involvement.
David is the first African-American Supervisor in Newtown Township history. Last May during a period of civil unrest in the country, Oxley organized a candlelight vigil with local leaders and community police to pay respect to George Floyd and provide a level or awareness and show support for members of our country who have felt oppressed and unheard for a very long time. Oxley also coordinated a town hall with the police chief and community residents.
David moved to Newtown in 2013 with his wife Danielle, who grew up in Bucks County and graduated from Council Rock in 2003. They both believe that Newtown is a place where their family will grow and prosper, citing good schools and a family-friendly community. They have 4 children ranging in age from three to 15.
David is a financial planner for Fulton Financial Advisors a subsidiary of Fulton Bank in Yardley. He focuses on long-term planning strategies for his individual, corporate and not-for-profit clients. He worked for Fortune 500 companies like Citibank and Morgan Stanley before venturing out on his own at Fulton.
From an early age, David was encouraged to participate in service projects by his parents, who emigrated to America from Barbados. He and his brother founded Caribbean Advanced Recycling, Inc to promote green initiatives in Barbados and the West Indies. David graduated from University of Hartford in 2006 with a BA in politics and government.
David and his family are active members of the Thompson Memorial Presbyterian Church in New Hope for the past eight years. David’s wife, Danielle volunteers for junior church and David is part of leadership at the church, chairing the finance committee and participating in various studies and discussion groups.