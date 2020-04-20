NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> Newtown Township was hit with theft from vehicles Thursday into Friday morning (Ainsley, Daulton and Haines Court) and Northampton Township was hit Friday into Saturday morning (Taylor's Way and VanHorn Place).
"We ask that you check your overnight video footage for offender(s) and notify local police jurisdictions of any captured attempts/suspicious vehicles," police said. "Most of these crimes have been occurring throughout Bucks County in the early morning hours. We are asking commercial delivery drivers, newspaper delivery personnel and early morning risers to pay attention and immediately report any suspicious activity. As always, we remind everyone to please lock your cars and remove all valuables," police said.