Suspect

NEWTOWN >> In the early morning hours of September 18, Newtown Township Police responded to a burglary alarm activation at the Chick-Fil-A restaurant, located at 4 West Road. It was determined that a male suspect forced entry into the building and fled before officers arrived on the scene. If you recognize the individual, contact the Newtown Township Police Department by calling 215-579-1000.

comments powered by Disqus