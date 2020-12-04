NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> The Newtown Township Police are investigating a $9,000 check fraud case reported on October 22 by a local business.
The checks were altered, “washed” and cashed by three individuals at TD Bank branch locations in Philadelphia and Pennington, New Jersey between October 13-19, 2020 using the names, Gregory Lawrence, Michael Cadlett, and Mary Plummer, and using addresses in Trenton, New Jersey.
If you recognize these individuals or have any information that could help the investigation, please contact Det. Bush at 215-579-1000 ext. 283 or via email (chrisb@twp.newtown.pa.us).