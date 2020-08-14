DUI CHARGES PENDING >> At approximately 5:30 a.m. on August 7 police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a blue 2017 Jeep Wrangler for committing a vehicle code violation in the area of the Newtown Bypass and Campus Drive. Upon contact with the operator, 47-year-old Teresa Webb of Furlong,, the officer detected signs of a controlled substance. Webb was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. She was processed at Northampton Township Police Department and released. Charges are pending blood evidence results.
FRAUD >> At approximately 9:45 a.m.on August 7 a Newtown Township resident responded to headquarters to report an unemployment fraud. The resident received letters from the Pennsylvania and the Virginia Departments of Labor and Industry stating that she had applied for unemployment pandemic assistance when she had not. She was also sent two US Bank Visa credit cards. The fraud was reported to the correct agencies, and the resident was advised to shred the credit cards. The department has received numerous reports of fraud similar to this.
RECKLESS DRIVING >> Around 2 p.m. on August 7 patrol was dispatched to the Newtown Bypass for the report of a speeding reckless operator in a blue Jeep. The report indicated that the vehicle was then traveling on Buck Road, and Northampton Township Police Department was notified.
FRAUD >> At approximately 3 p.m. on August 7 police responded to a Northrup Court residence for the report of a fraud. Upon arrival, an officer spoke to the complainant who reported receiving three unemployment debit cards to his address in the mail in other people’s names. The complainant also received two Apple iPhones in the mail from ATT&T that he did not order. The complainant was not charged for the phones, and he planned to mail them back.
POSSESSION CHARGES PENDING >> While on routine patrol around 5 p.m. on August 8, an officer observed an unconscious male on a bench in the area of South Sycamore Street. The officer spoke with the male to ensure his well-being. During the interaction, the officer discovered and seized suspected heroin as evidence. Charges are pending crime lab analysis.
FIREWORKS >> At approximately 9:30 p.m. on August 8 patrol was dispatched to the area of Quince Circle for the report of fireworks. Upon arrival, the officer checked the surrounding areas with negative results.
SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCE >> Shortly before 2 p.m. on August 9 a Cherry Lane resident contacted police to report a suspicious circumstance. He explained that about an hour before he contacted police, a female approached him while he was outside of his home. The female claimed to work for the Federal Census Bureau and asked to take a picture of the resident’s lawnmower, which was in his yard. In response, the resident asked the female for her identification, and she became defensive, returned to her blue sedan, and sped out of the area at a high rate of speed. Police advised the resident to contact police if he sees her or the vehicle in the area again.
VANDALISM >> At approximately 3:45 p.m. on August 10 a Kirkwood Drive resident contacted police to report vandalism to their home. The vandalism included eggshells and egg yolk. The incident was documented.
DUI CHARGES PENDING >> At approximately 12:30 a.m. on August 11 police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a black 1995 Harley-Davidson for committing a vehicle code violation in the area of the Newtown Bypass and Campus Drive. Upon contact with the operator, 61-year-old Robert Campbell of Doylestown, the officer detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage. Campbell was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. He was processed at Northampton Township Police Department and released. Charges are pending blood evidence results.
FIREWORKS >> At 9:45 p.m. on August 11 patrol was dispatched to the area of Cedar Lane for the report of fireworks. An officer arrived on location and conducted a survey of the area with negative results.
TRUCK DETAIL >> On August 12 the Newtown-Makefield Truck Enforcement Unit conducted a commercial vehicle safety inspection detail in order to help make our roads safer in the area of Durham Road and Fox Hill Drive in Wrightstown Township. As a result of the detail, seventeen trucks were stopped and inspected; eighteen total violations were found; nine citations and nine warnings were issued; three trucks were placed out of service.
ATTEMPTED THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> Shortly before 7 a.m. on August 12 police were dispatched to a Merion Drive residence for the report of an attempted theft from vehicle. According to the complainant, his video camera picked up an individual attempting to enter his vehicle while it was parked in his driveway around 4:15 am. The vehicle was locked, and the individual left the scene.
THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> At 7:30 a.m. on August 12 police were dispatched to a Linton Hill Road residence for the report of a theft from vehicle. The theft occurred sometime overnight, and the vehicle was unlocked at the time. The investigation is ongoing.
THEFT >> At 9:45 a.m. on August 12 a Wrightstown Township resident (Cedar Lane) contacted police to report the theft of his political flag from the bottom of his driveway. The theft is believed to have occurred overnight, and the total value of loss was approximately $20.
THEFT >> At 10 a.m. on August 12 police were contacted by another resident on Cedar Lane, who reported the theft of his political flag as well.
ATTEMPTED THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> At approximately 5:45 p.m. on August 12 police responded to another Merion Drive residence for the report of an attempted theft from motor vehicle. The resident reported that the glove box and center console of his vehicle was riffled through. The vehicle was unlocked at the time of the incident, and nothing was reported as missing.
DEBRIS ON THE ROAD >> At approximately 2 p.m. on August 13 officers responded to the intersection of Swamp Road and Worthington Mill Road for the report of a broken window in the roadway. Upon arrival the window was removed from the roadway by officers to allow traffic to flow normally again.