VEHICLE THEFT >> At approximately 6 am on August 20 police were dispatched to a Newtown Township residence for the report of a motor vehicle theft. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
ARREST >> At approximately 2:15 am on August 21 police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a black Jeep for committing a vehicle code violation on Durham Road in Newtown Township. Upon speaking with the operator, the officer detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. The operator was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Charges are pending blood evidence results.
ARREST >> At approximately 11 pm on August 21 police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a white Jeep for committing a vehicle code violation on the Newtown Bypass in the area of South Sycamore Street. Upon speaking with the operator, the officer detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. The operator was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Charges are pending blood evidence results.
ARREST >> At approximately 2:30 am on August 22 police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a blue Mazda sedan for committing a vehicle code violation on the Newtown Bypass in the area of Woodbourne Road. Upon speaking with the operator, the officer detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. The operator was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Charges are pending blood evidence results.
POSSESSION >> At approximately 9:15 pm on August 22 police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a blue Chevrolet Malibu for committing a vehicle code violation on the Newtown Bypass in the area of Buck Road. As a result of the investigation, suspected heroin and drug paraphernalia were discovered and seized as evidence. Charges are pending evidence results.
TRUCK DETAIL >> The Newtown-Makefield Truck Enforcement Unit conducted a commercial vehicle safety detail on the Newtown Bypass at Campus Drive on August 25. The unit is made up of officers from Newtown Township, Newtown Borough and Upper Makefield. During the detail, 15 trucks were stopped and inspected. Three warnings were issued for violations that were found.
THEFTS FROM VEHICLES >> Around 9 am on August 26 police responded to a Newtown Township residence for the report of a theft from vehicle. The vehicle was entered overnight, and the investigation is ongoing at this time. Over the course of the day, police received several other reports of thefts and attempted thefts from unlocked vehicles. These occurred in the Ridings of Newtown. Police remind everyone to remove their valuables from their cars and to lock them.
ARREST >> At 11:35 pm on August 26 police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a black Mercedes-Benz sedan for committing a vehicle code violation on the Newtown Bypass in the area of Lower Silver Lake Road. Upon speaking with the operator, the officer detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. The operator was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Charges are pending blood evidence results.