ARREST >> At approximately 2:15 a.m. on August 13 police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a silver Volkswagen for committing a vehicle code violation on the Newtown Bypass in the area of Campus Drive. Upon contact with the operator, the officer detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. The operator was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Charges are pending blood evidence results.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT >> At 9:30 a.m. on August 13 police were dispatched to a Wrightstown Township business for the report of a motor vehicle theft. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
VEHICLE ROLLOVER >> At approximately 9 a.m. on August 14 police responded to a one-vehicle rollover traffic accident on Second Street Pike in Wrightstown Township. It was reported that the vehicle traveled off the roadway, struck three utility poles on the shoulder of the road, and rolled onto its side. The operator is suspected of operating under the influence, and charges are pending blood evidence results.
ARREST >> At approximately 10:30 p.m. on August 14 police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a Ford pickup truck for committing a vehicle code violation in the area of Stoopville Road and Delaney Drive. Upon contact with the operator, the officer detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. The operator was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. The operator refused to submit blood for chemical testing, and charges are pending.
ARREST >> Police were dispatched to a Newtown Township residence at 5:30 a.m. on August 16 for the report of a male subject stealing things from a vehicle. The complainant saw the subject flee the scene in a silver SUV. Shortly thereafter, police received multiple reports from motorists on the Newtown Bypass of a vehicle matching the description. The operator was driving erratically and harassing motorists. Throughout the next 30 minutes, multiple police agencies attempted to stop the vehicle as it drove through their jurisdictions to no avail. The subject was ultimately apprehended by New Jersey State Police. He faces several charges, and Newtown Township has charged him with receiving stolen property, theft from a motor vehicle, recklessly endangering another person, loitering and prowling, disorderly conduct, theft by unlawful taking, and fleeing or attempting to elude an officer.
NARCOTICS SEIZED >> At approximately 7:45 a.m. on August 16 police were dispatched to the parking lot of Newtown Pizza for the report of a check the well-being of a subject found in a vehicle parked sideways. As a result of the investigation, suspected narcotics were found and seized as evidence. Charges are pending evidence results.
THEFT >> At approximately 11 a.m. on August 16 police were dispatched to a Newtown Township restaurant for the theft of a statue.
ARREST >> At approximately 10:24 p.m. on August 16 police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a Jaguar for committing a vehicle code violation in the area of Swamp Road and South Eagle. Upon contact with the operator, the officer detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. The operator was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. The operator refused to submit blood for chemical testing, and charges are pending.
NARCOTICS SEIZED >> At approximately 8:30 p.m. on August 17 police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a Jeep for committing a vehicle code violation in the area of North Sycamore Street and Jefferson Street. As a result of the investigation, suspected narcotics were found and seized as evidence. Charges are pending evidence results.
ARREST > At approximately 10:40 p.m. on August 17 police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a BMW for committing a vehicle code violation in the area of the Newtown Bypass and Buck Road. Upon contact with the operator, the officer detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. The operator was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence.