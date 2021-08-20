By Aaron Rodgers’ math — although let’s be honest, after what happened with former UW-Whitewater star Jake Kumerow at the end of training camp a year ago, the quarterback’s ability to read roster-cutdown tea leaves isn’t infallible — there are five spots on the Green Bay Packers’ wide receiver depth chart locked up: Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and rookie third-round pick Amari Rodgers. After that? Some heated competition among roster holdovers Equanimeous St. Brown and Malik Taylor, veteran Devin Funchess, former practice-squad member Reggie Begelton and intriguing longshot Juwann Winfree.