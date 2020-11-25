FRAUD >> A Newtown Township resident contacted police at 2:45 p.m. on Nov. 20 to report a fraud. The resident explained that several credit cards were fraudulently opened under her 17-year-old daughter’s Amazon account. This was discovered when they received three packages that they did not order.
THEFT >> Shortly before 3 p.m. on Nov. 20, a Westfield Lane resident contacted police to report a theft. The resident explained that Fed-Ex delivered a package the day prior, but the package was never received. The total value of loss was $200.
CITED >> At 9:15 p.m. on Nov. 21 police conducted a traffic stop on Windy Bush Road in the area of Skoures Lane on the operator of a blue 1999 Dodge pickup truck for committing a vehicle code violation. As a result of the investigation, suspected marijuana was discovered and seized as evidence, and the operator was issued a citation.
FRAUD >> At approximately 1:35 p.m. on Nov. 23 a Newtown Township resident contacted police to report an unemployment fraud. The resident explained that he received a letter in the mail regarding his filed claim for unemployment. However, the resident never filed a claim. The resident was advised to contact the Unemployment Administration for them to investigate further.
THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> At approximately 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 23 police responded to a Thornhill Lane residence for the report of a theft from vehicle. The theft occurred between Friday, November 20 and Sunday, November 22 and several items were stolen including a Tool Box and SAWZALL.
SAFETY DETAIL >> On Nov. 24 a Truck Enforcement Safety Detail was conducted at Stoopville Road and Eagle Road. Four trucks were stopped and inspected, and two minor violations were found.
THEFT >> At approximately 4 p.m. on Nov. 24 a Newtown Township resident contacted police to report a theft. His son’s bike was stolen in the area of Grant Street and South Norwood Avenue around 9:45 am. The bike was described as a black Trek mountain bike valued at $400.