TRESPASSING >> Shortly before midnight on April 4 police responded to Bucks County Community College for the report of a female trespassing. Police spoke with the female, who claimed to be looking for something she lost about a month ago. The female was advised that she was trespassing and was escorted off of the property.
SCAM >> Police are investigating email scams that some Bucks County Community College students received. The scams involved fake job opportunities for things like dog walking/sitting services and stay-at-home work in an attempt to get personal information and to send fake checks. Please be alert to the fact that scams like this exist. When dealing with uninvited contacts from people or businesses, whether it's over the phone, by mail, email, in person or on a social networking site, always consider the possibility that the approach may be a scam. If you've only ever met someone online or are unsure of the legitimacy of a business, take some time to do a little research. Remember, if it looks too good to be true, it probably is.
TRESPASSING >> At approximately 2 p.m. on April 7 police responded to Council Rock High School North for the report of two trespassers in the stadium playing lacrosse. Upon arrival, police spoke with two juveniles and advised them to leave and not return.
FRAUD >> A Newtown Township resident contacted police around 2:30 p.m. on April 7 to report the fraudulent use of her credit card and several unauthorized purchases. The total value of loss is over $1,700. An investigation is ongoing.