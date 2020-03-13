HIT AND RUN >> Around 10:30 p.m. on March 7 patrol was dispatched to a hit and run traffic accident on West Hanover Street and East Richboro Road. The complainant reported that he was traveling on Richboro Road when he was sideswiped by a car traveling in the opposite direction. The investigation is ongoing.
ARREST WARRANTS ISSUED >> On March 7, police responded to the report of a residential burglary on Rumford Court. As a result of an investigation, police obtained felony arrest warrants for Christopher Nuualiitia and Rachel Griffith. Both are believed to be in the Bristol Township area.
FRAUD >> At 10:35 a.m. on March 9 a Newtown Township resident responded to headquarters to report a fraud involving an unknown party opening a Verizon Wireless Account with her personal information. The situation was resolved through Verizon.
HIT AND RUN >> At 2:15 p.m. on March 9 a Society Place resident reported that his vehicle was hit sometime overnight while it was parked outside of his residence in the parking lot. There was damage to the passenger side fender, door and mirror. Teal paint transfer was found on the vehicle.
FRAUD >> A Newtown Township resident responded to headquarters to report fraud at 3 p.m. on March 9. It was reported that an unknown party opened a bank account with the resident’s personal information and made numerous fraudulent deposits and withdraws in the Michigan area. The bank’s fraud department is investigating.
HIT AND RUN >> Patrol responded to the Rita's Italian Ice parking lot for a hit and run traffic accident that occurred around 5:10 p.m. on March 9. The complainant described how she was maneuvering into a parking space when a light blue car pulled out of a parking space across from her and struck the trunk and bumper of her car before leaving the scene. The investigation is open.
FRAUD >> A Newtown Township resident responded to headquarters at approximately 10:45 a.m. on March 10 to report a wire fraud involving the transfer of $19,000. The complainant was able to stop the transaction through his bank and should be refunded.
SAFETY DETAIL >> The Newtown-Makefield Truck Enforcement Unit conducted a safety inspection detail on March 11 at Washington and Elm avenues in Newtown Borough. During the detail, 13 trucks were stopped and inspected, four trucks were placed out of service, seven citations were issued, and six warnings were given.