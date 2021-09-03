ACCIDENT >> At approximately 10:30 p.m. on August 27 police were dispatched to Rushland Road and Sackettsford Road for the report of a single-vehicle traffic accident. Upon contact with the operator, the officer detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. The operator is suspected of driving under the influence, and the investigation is ongoing at this time.
SUSPECTED DUI >> At approximately 11:15 a.m. on August 30 police were dispatched to the parking lot of Veteran’s Park for the report of a possibly intoxicated female in a vehicle. Upon contact with the female, the officer detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. The female is suspected of driving under the influence, and the investigation is ongoing at this time.
POSSESSION >> At approximately 10:45 p.m. on August 31 police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a green Ford pickup truck for committing a vehicle code violation on the Newtown Bypass in the area of Buck Road. As a result of the investigation, suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were discovered and seized as evidence. Charges are pending evidence results.
ARREST >> At approximately 1:45 a.m. on Sept. 1 police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a silver Nissan Altima for committing a vehicle code violation on the Newtown Bypass in the area of Woodbourne Road. Upon contact with the operator, the officer detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. The operator was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Charges are pending blood evidence results.