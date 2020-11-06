POLICE LIGHTS

FRAUD >> At approximately 9 a.m. on Nov. 3 a Newtown Township resident contacted police to report a fraud. He explained that he received a call from someone claiming to work for Social Security. The caller claimed to have a warrant for the resident’s arrest and gave him a case number. The resident recognized this as fraud but felt uneasy about the possibility of a warrant. Police confirmed that there were no warrants for him and advised that this is a common scam.

TRUCK ENFORCEMENT >> On Nov. 4 the Newtown-Makefield Truck Enforcement Task Force conducted a Commercial Truck Detail on the Newtown Bypass and Campus Drive. Twelve trucks were stopped and inspected. As a result, 10 violations were found. Two trucks were placed out of service, and three citations and seven warnings were issued overall.

THEFT >> At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 5 a Sequoia Drive residence contacted police to report a stolen political sign. She explained that her first sign was stolen on Halloween, but she didn’t report it at the time. Then recently her replacement sign was stolen overnight.

