THEFT FROM VEHICLES >> Shortly before 10 a.m. on March 13 police were dispatched to the Newtown Athletic Club parking lot for the reports of theft from vehicles. Two separate victims reported that sometime between 8 and 9:30 a.m. while their two vehicles were parked, each car’s passenger side front window was smashed and several items were stolen. The investigations are ongoing.
HIT AND RUN >> At approximately 3:45 p.m. on March 13 police responded to Poppy Court for the report of a hit and run traffic accident that occurred in the parking lot of the Acme Market. It was reported that the victim’s vehicle was damaged sometime between 9:30 and 11 a.m. while she was inside shopping.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT >> Shortly before 2 p.m. on March 16 police responded to Acme Market for the report of disorderly conduct, involving a man shoving another man at the deli counter. After an investigation, the subject was identified, but the victim did not press charges.
TRESPASSING >> Around 5:30 p.m. on March 18 police responded to Millstone Drive the report of five juveniles trespassing and fishing at a private pond. The juveniles apologized and left without incident.