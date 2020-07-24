FRAUD >> On July 17, a Newtown Township resident contacted police to report a case of fraud. The resident related that he may have been a target for identity theft. When he checked with the credit bureaus, he discovered that there was a credit check from Verizon Wireless in the amount of $1,259 in May 2019. He did not suffer a loss and was advised to monitor his credit more frequently.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT >> On July 18, police responded to The Grey Stone Fine Food and Spirits located on Washington Crossing Road for the report of disorderly conduct at approximately 8:30 pm. According to the complainant, the operator of a silver Nissan or Toyota was driving by the restaurant and repeatedly shouting profanities through a bull horn. Police checked the area and stayed on scene with negative results.
AFTER HOURS >> On July 19, while on routine patrol in the area of the Newtown Skate Park, an officer observed several males and females in the park after hours at 10:30 pm. The officer spoke with the individuals and advised them that the park was closed. The group agreed to leave the area.
POSSESSION >> At approximately 1:30 am on July 20 police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a silver 2011 Ford Escape for committing a vehicle code violation on the Newtown Bypass in the area of Newtown Gate Drive. As a result of the stop, a small amount of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia was discovered and seized as evidence. The operator was advised that charges would be mailed.
FRAUD >> At 10 am on July 20 patrol responded to Chick-Fil-A for the report of a fraud that had occurred over the weekend. The shift manager explained that she had received a call on the business phone and spoke with an individual who claimed to be from corporate. The caller instructed her to take cash from the registers and to exchange it for gift cards. The total value of loss was approximately $2,300, and an investigation is ongoing.
FRAUD >> At 1:45 pm on July 20 a Newtown Township resident contacted police to report an unemployment fraud. She explained that she was advised by the PA Department of Treasury that someone had attempted to use her social security number to file for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. The Treasury Department advised her to file a police report and to fill out their identity theft form online.
THEFT >> At approximately 11 am on July 21 police received the report of a theft from the Newtown Athletic Club. A wallet was stolen out of a locker inside the men’s locker room sometime during Friday night.
RETAIL THEFT >> On July 22 police responded to the Rite Aid located at 1 Ice Cream Alley for a report of retail theft at approximately 2:45 am. The Loss Prevention employee reported that a male walked out of the store with five boxes of Dove Soap products valued at $50 in total. The employee followed him into the Village of Newtown shopping center and lost sight of him behind Saladworks. While canvassing the area, patrol located and made contact with a male matching the description in the area of Newtown Bagel around 4:15 am. The man admitted to being at Rite Aid, and the products were recovered. The male was issued a citation for retail theft.
DUI CHARGES PENDING >> On July 23, police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a silver 2020 Lexus for committing a vehicle code violation. Upon contact with the driver, 67-year-old George Henninger of New Hope, the officer detected the signs of alcohol impairment. Henninger was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. He was processed at Northampton Township Police Department and released. Charges are pending blood evidence results.
DUI CHARGES PENDING >> On July 23 police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a black 2015 Mini Cooper for committing a vehicle code violation. Upon contact with the driver, 37-year-old Kevin Case of Langhorne, the officer detected the signs of alcohol impairment. Case was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. He was processed at Northampton Township Police Department and released. Charges are pending blood evidence results.