SCAM >> A Newtown Township resident contacted police at approximately 4 pm on April 1 to report a scam telephone call. She explained that she received a message from an unknown caller, and she was concerned because the message stated, “This is the United States Law Enforcement Agency,” and demanded money and threatened to issue an arrest warrant. The message was voice automated, which led the uneasy complainant to believe it might be a scam, and she contacted police to verify. Police confirmed her suspicions. This is a common scare tactic used by scam artists.
ARREST >> At approximately 12:05 a.m. on April 2 police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a white Mercedes-Benz SUV for committing a vehicle code violation on the Newtown Bypass in the area of Newtown Gate Drive. Upon contact with the operator, the officer detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. The operator was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. The operator refused to submit to chemical testing and was processed at Northampton Township Police Department before release.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT >> At approximately 8:30 pm on April 2 police were dispatched for a disorderly subject at the Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the restaurant managers and a highly intoxicated female. She did not follow police instructions and was a danger to herself and others. As a result of the investigation, the female was charged with Disorderly Conduct and Public Drunkenness.
ARREST >>At approximately 3 am on April 4 police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a gold Toyota sedan for committing a vehicle code violation on the Newtown Bypass in the area of Woodbourne Road. Upon contact with the operator, the officer detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. The operator was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Charges are pending blood evidence results.
CITED >> At approximately 9 pm on April 5 police responded to the fields behind the Newtown Skate Park for the report of juveniles setting something on fire. Upon speaking with the juveniles, police observed evidence of a small fire, which was no longer active, and further damage to the field from the juveniles operating their vehicles on it. The involved juveniles were cited as a result.
TRUCK ENFORCEMENT >> On April 7 the Newtown-Makefield Truck Enforcement Unit conducted a commercial vehicle safety detail on Durham Road at Fox Hill Drive in Wrightstown Township. The unit is made up of officers from this department, the Newtown Borough Police Department, and Upper Makefield Township Police Department. During the detail, fourteen trucks were stopped and twelve were inspected. One truck was placed out of service. Three citations and six warnings were issued for violations that were found.
ARREST >> At approximately 2:45 am on April 8 police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a gray Jeep for committing a vehicle code violation on Mill Pond Road in the area of Richboro Road. Upon contact with the operator, the officer detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. The operator was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Charges are pending blood evidence results.