FRAUD >> At 12:14 p.m. on May 9 a Newtown Township resident contacted police to report a fraud. He explained that he was selling sneakers on a website called Depop, and an interested buyer contacted him on Instagram. The person then emailed the complainant, saying that the funds were on hold in the complainant’s PayPal account and would be released once the sneakers were received. The sneakers were delivered; however, the complainant did not receive any funds.
ATTEMPTED THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> A Birch Court resident contacted police around 1:30 p.m. on May 9 to report an attempted theft from vehicle. According to the complainant, sometime overnight someone went into her unlocked vehicle while it was parked in the driveway. It was apparent that the vehicle had been rummaged through, but no items were missing.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> At approximately 2:45 p.m. on May 10 patrol responded to the tennis courts on Kirkwood Drive for the report of criminal mischief. A lock and chain were found cut off from the tennis court’s gate. The complainant reported that this was the second time it was cut. The estimated damage is $15.
ROAD RAGE >> Patrol responded at approximately 7:15 p.m. on May 10 for the report of a Newtown Township resident who was threatened by a subject after a road rage incident that occurred on Route 413 and Durham Road. As a result of the investigation, the subject was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.
POSSESSION >> Shortly before 3 a.m. on May 11 police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a black 2000 BMW for committing a vehicle code violation. As a result of the stop, drug paraphernalia and a small amount of suspected marijuana were discovered and seized as evidence. The operator was issued a non-traffic citation.
SCAM >> A Newtown Township resident contacted police at 11 a.m. on May 14 to report a coronavirus scam. The scam involved an email purporting to be from the president of the Bucks County Antiques Dealers Association and requested gift card donations for Veterans to purchase preventative items against the virus. The email was quickly determined to be bogus.
CITATIONS ISSUED >> Patrol responded to the Newtown Skate Park at approximately 10:30 p.m. on May 14 for the report of an 18 year old male who fell whilst skateboarding. Upon arrival, patrol located three adult males inside the fenced in and locked area. The males admitted to climbing the fence to gain entry. The injured male was transported to the hospital, and all three involved individuals were issued citations for trespassing.