FRAUD >> A Newtown Township resident contacted police around 11:30 a.m. on April 24 to report a case of fraud. The fraud involved a telephone call from someone claiming that the resident had won the Publisher’s Clearinghouse Sweepstakes in the amount of eighteen million dollars. In order to collect the winnings, the resident was told to provide a check related to covering the related fees. The resident recognized this as a scam and did not suffer a loss. Police advise all residents to be aware of this scam.
FRAUD >> A Newtown Township resident contacted police around 3:45 p.m. on April 25 to report a case of fraud. The fraud involved an email containing one of the resident’s previous passwords for some of her online accounts. The email instructed her to send $2,000 in Bitcoin to a web address or else a pornographic video of her would be released. The resident recognized the email as a scam and did not respond or send any money. Police also received other reports from residents this week about similar email scams. Police advise all residents to be aware of this scam.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> Shortly before noon on April 27 patrols responded to Davis Feed Mill in Wrightstown Township for the report of criminal mischief that occurred over the weekend. Pink graffiti was tagged on the siding and foundation of a building.
FRAUD >> A Newtown Township resident contacted police at approximately 4:15 p.m. on April 27 to report a case of fraud. The fraud involved someone using his address for bills and debt collectors calling him. The resident notified all collection agencies of the mistake and was advised to keep a close eye on his bank statements and credit.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> At approximately 11:15 p.m. on April 27 police responded to a Sequoia Drive residence for the report of criminal mischief. It was reported that someone set off fireworks on the back patio doors of the residence. Police observed what appeared to be a burn mark along the trim around the sliding glass door and detected the smell of sulfur which supports the report of fireworks being set off. Police documented the damage.
THEFT >> At 3:15 p.m. on April 28 police received a report from a Wrightstown Township business in regards to the theft of information. An investigation is ongoing.
TRESPASSING >> While on routine patrol around 6:15 p.m. on April 28, an officer observed several individuals trespassing at the Newtown Skate Park on skateboards and bikes inside the closed/locked park fences. The officer spoke with the group and advised them that the gates had been locked due to the COVID-19 pandemic and that climbing the fence to access the park was prohibited. The group left the area without incident.
HARASSMENT >> A Newtown Township resident contacted police at 2 p.m. on April 29 to report harassment by communication. The complainant explained that her daughter’s Instagram was hacked. She tried to cancel the account but was unable to because the hacker changed all of her information, including her password. Police advised the complainant to contact Instagram security and cancel the account.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> Police are investigating graffiti vandalism that was placed on several structures within Wrightstown Township on April 30. Investigators are seeking information leading to the identification of the individuals associated with the "tags."