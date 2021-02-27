FALSE ID >> While on routine patrol at approximately 2 a.m. on Feb. 19 an officer observed a suspicious vehicle occupied and running in the rear parking lot of the Shell Gas Station in Wrightstown Township. The officer spoke with the vehicle occupants, and the passenger continuously provided false dates of birth to the officer. As a result of the investigation, the passenger was positively identified and then charged with providing false identification to a law enforcement officer. The occupants were instructed to leave the parking lot since the business was closed at that time, and they left without further incident.
FRAUD >> At approximately 10:15 am on Feb. 19 a Newtown Township resident contacted police to report a fraud. The resident explained that she received a letter from Huntington National Bank in Columbus, Ohio, thanking her for opening an account with their bank. When she contacted the bank, they determined that someone fraudulently opened the account using her personal information. The bank closed the account immediately, and the resident did not suffer a loss.
THEFTS >> At approximately 3:45 pm on Feb. 19 police responded to a business located on Friends Lane for the report of several catalytic converter thefts from work vans parked in their lot. The investigation is ongoing.
DUI CHARGES PENDING >> At approximately 12:30 am on Feb. 20 police conducted a traffic stop on Durham Road in the area of North Drive on the operator of a black 2003 Ford Escape for committing a vehicle code violation. Upon contact with the operator, the officer detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. The operator was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Charges are pending blood evidence results.
DUI CHARGES PENDING >> At approximately 11:45 pm on Feb. 20 police conducted a traffic stop on the Newtown Bypass in the area of Woodbourne Road on the operator of a silver 2014 Volkswagen for committing a vehicle code violation. Upon contact with the operator, the officer detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. The operator was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Charges are pending blood evidence results.
AAREST >> At 1:45 am on Feb. 21 police conducted a traffic stop on Buck Road in the area of Mill Pond Road on the operator of a white 2008 Ford van for committing a vehicle code violation. As a result of the investigation, one of the occupants was identified as a wanted person with an active arrest warrant out of Bensalem Police Department. He was taken into custody and transported to Bensalem Police Department without incident.
FRAUD >> At 3:15 pm on Feb. 21 a Newtown Township resident contacted police to report a fraud. She explained that as she was looking at an email that originally appeared to be from Land’s End, her computer screen locked up and a message appeared to call the help desk. She called the number that appeared on the screen and spoke to someone who claimed to work for the Bank of America fraud department. They told her that her bank accounts were hacked and that all of her money was sent to another person. They claimed that her money was “still in the pipeline,” and that she could secure it by purchasing various gift cards and giving them the card information immediately. The victim followed the scammer’s instructions and purchased approximately $20,500 worth of gift cards from various establishments such as CVS and Lowes. When store clerks warned the victim that she may be becoming a victim of fraud, she did not heed their advice. Police implore all residents to be aware of these scams and of any unusual payment requests. Gift cards are for gifts, NOT for sketchy scammers.
DUI CHARGES PENDING >> At approximately 9 pm on Feb. 21 police conducted a traffic stop on Buck Road in the area of Mill Pond Road on the operator of a red 2011 Toyota SUV for committing a vehicle code violation. Upon contact with the operator, the officer detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. The operator was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Charges are pending blood evidence results.
THEFT >> At approximately 6:45 am on Feb. 22 police responded to a business on Penns Park Road in Wrightstown Township for a vehicle theft report. Several truck utility boxes were entered, and various hand tools and equipment were stolen. A trailer and stump grinder were stolen as well. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
FRAUD >> A Newtown Township resident contacted police around 10 am on Feb. 22 to report a fraud. He explained that he received a letter in the mail that was addressed to someone else for pandemic assistance. The resident reported the fraud to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor as well.
FRAUD >> At 3:15 pm on Feb. 22 a Newtown Township resident contacted to report an unemployment fraud. She explained that someone attempted to open an unemployment claim in her name last September. She reported this to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor as well, and police advised her to check her credit and take safety measures to protect herself in the future.
DUI CHARGES PENDING >> At 4 pm in Feb. 23 police were dispatched to the 7-11 on South Sycamore Street for the report of a drunk male that ran his vehicle into the trash can. As a result of the investigation, the male was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Charges are pending blood evidence results.
TRUCK DETAIL >> The Newtown-Makefield Truck Enforcement Unit on Feb. 24 conducted a commercial vehicle safety detail on the Newtown Bypass in the area of Lindenhurst Road. The unit is made up of officers from Newtown Township, the Newtown Borough Police Department, and Upper Makefield Township Police Department. During the detail, eight trucks were stopped and inspected. Two trucks were placed out of service, and seven citations and six warnings were issued for violations that were found.
DUI ARREST >> At approximately 9 pm on Feb. 24 police conducted a traffic stop on the Newtown Bypass in the area of Buck Road on the operator of a red 2001 Ford Focus for committing a vehicle code violation. Upon contact with the operator, the officer detected the strong odor of burnt marijuana. The operator was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. He refused to submit blood for chemical testing.
FRAUD >> A Newtown Township resident contacted police around 10:30 am on Feb. 25 to report a fraud involving fraudulent transactions on her credit card. The total value of loss was approximately $195. An investigation is ongoing at this time.
FRAUD >> At 2:15 pm on Feb. 25 a Newtown Township resident contacted police to report a fraud. She explained that someone called her and told her that her grandson was arrested for a DUI involving a head-on collision. She was told that a female passenger in the other car was pregnant and had lost the baby. Thus, her grandson was charged with homicide, arrested, and was being held in a jail in Jamesburg. The victim was instructed to send cash via FedEx to the public defender to free her grandson. The victim sent more than $10,000. An investigation is ongoing.