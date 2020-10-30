TRESPASSING >> At noon on Oct. 23 police were informed of a trespassing complaint that occurred the night prior at the Acme Market. An unauthorized man accessed the back storage area and shipping room.
FRAUD >> Around 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 23 a Newtown Township resident contacted police to report fraud. There was a fraudulent purchase on her credit card.
DRUG TAKE BACK >> On Oct. 24 the Newtown Township Police Department took part in the National Prescription Drug Take Back Event and accepted unused, unneeded, or expired medications at the Newtown Township Administration Building from 10 am to 2 pm. In Bucks County, the grand collection total was 14,362 pounds. If you missed the event, no worries! You can still safely dispose of your medications at the collection box located in our police lobby. For more information, contact the department at (215) 579-1000.
THEFT >> At 10:15 a.m. on Oct. 23 a Monterey Place resident contacted police to report the theft of a political sign from their property. The theft occurred overnight.
THEFT >> At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 25 a Delaney Drive resident contacted police to report the theft of two American flags from his property. The theft occurred overnight.
FRAUD >> At 11:45 a.m. on Oct. 26 a Newtown Township resident responded to headquarters to report fraud. The resident explained that in July she received a letter stating that her personal information may have been compromised due to a data breach. The resident did not think anything of it until she recently discovered fraudulent purchases on her credit card and a fraudulent attempt to obtain a loan with her personal information. The fraudulent loan application was rejected, and the resident was able to put a complete freeze on her accounts to prevent further fraud.
TRUCK ENFORCEMENT >> On Oct. 27 the Newtown-Makefield Truck Enforcement Task Force conducted a Commercial Truck Detail on Durham Road and Fox Hill Drive. Eight trucks were stopped and inspected. As a result, one violation was found and a warning was issued.
FRAUD >> At 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 27 a Newtown Township resident contacted police to report a fraud. The resident told police that she was contacted by a man who identified himself as an employee of the Social Security Administration. The man was able to obtain the complainant’s personal information and requested that she purchase a $500 gift card. The complainant purchased the gift card and shared the card information. After speaking to a friend about the incident, she realized that she was the victim of fraud.