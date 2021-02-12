CHARGES PENDING >> At approximately 9 p.m. on Feb. 5 police conducted a traffic stop on the Newtown Bypass in the area of Buck Road on the operator of a gray 2018 Land Rover for committing a vehicle code violation. Upon contact with the operator, the officer detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. The operator was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. During the arrest, a small amount of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia were discovered and seized as evidence. Charges are pending blood evidence results.
CHARGES PENDING >> At 12:25 a.m. on Feb. 6 police conducted a traffic stop on Richboro Road in the area of West Hanover Street on the operator of a white 2020 Subaru for committing a vehicle code violation. Upon contact with the operator, the officer detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. The operator was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Charges are pending blood evidence results.
CHARGES PENDING >> At approximately 4 a.m. on Feb. 6 police conducted a traffic stop on the Newtown Bypass in the area of Lower Silver Lake Road on the operator of a silver 2007 Dodge pickup truck for committing a vehicle code violation. Upon contact with the operator, the officer detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. The operator was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Charges are pending blood evidence results.
CHARGES PENDING >> At approximately 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 6 police were dispatched for a check-the-wellbeing of the operator of a blue 2018 Ford Fusion stopped in the middle of the intersection at South Eagle and West Roads. It was reported that the operator was slumped over and had an alcoholic beverage in his hand. Upon contact with the operator, he became responsive, and the officer detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. The operator was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Charges are pending blood evidence results.
CHARGES PENDING >> Shortly before 11:45 a.m. on Feb. 6, police conducted a traffic stop on the Newtown Bypass in the area of Buck Road on the operator of a black 2020 Nissan Rogue for committing a vehicle code violation. Upon contact with the operator, the officer detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. The operator was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Charges are pending blood evidence results.
CHARGES PENDING >> At approximately 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 7 police conducted a traffic stop on Durham Road in the area of Township Line Road on the operator of a black 2018 Cadillac for committing a vehicle code violation. Upon contact with the operator, the officer detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. The operator was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Charges are pending blood evidence results.
FRAUD >> At approximately 7:15 p.m. on Feb. 7 a Newtown Township resident contacted police to report a fraud. He explained that he received unemployment insurance in the mail along with a debit card. He explained that he never requested it and believed it to be fraudulent. A report was filed, and the complainant was advised to contact the unemployment office.
CHARGES PENDING >> At approximately 1:45 a.m. on Feb. 8 police conducted a traffic stop on the Newtown Bypass in the area of Buck Road on the operator of a yellow 2005 Dodge pickup truck for committing a vehicle code violation. Upon contact with the operator, the officer detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. The operator was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Charges are pending blood evidence results.
FRAUD >> At approximately 9:45 a.m. on Feb. 8 a Newtown Township resident contacted police to report an unemployment fraud. The resident received a letter in regards to compensation that was never requested nor received. A report was filed, and the complainant was advised to contact the unemployment office.
SCAM >> At approximately 8:45 p.m. on Feb. 9 a Newtown Township resident contacted police to report a scam. The victim had received a phone call around noon from someone who claimed to be the resident’s granddaughter. The scammer even used the granddaughter’s actual name and claimed she was arrested after a car accident and needed help getting bail money. The scammer then put “her attorney” on the phone. The supposed attorney advised that bail was set at $18,000. He explained that $9,500 would ensure the granddaughter’s release and instructed the victim to withdraw the money from her bank account. The victim was then instructed to place the money in an envelope and to provide her address to the scammer so a courier could retrieve the money. A courier, described as a white male in his mid-20s, collected the envelope at approximately 4:30 p.m. The victim did not realize it was a scam until she spoke with her daughter afterward. The investigation is ongoing.
SAFETY DETAIL >> On Feb. 10, the Newtown-Makefield Truck Enforcement Unit conducted a commercial vehicle safety detail on Durham Road in the area of Fox Hill Drive in Wrightstown Township. The unit is made up of officers from this department, the Newtown Borough Police Department, and Upper Makefield Township Police Department. During the detail, 18 trucks were stopped and inspected, and two trucks were placed out of service. Four citations and six warnings were issued for violations that were found during the detail.
FRAUD >> At 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 10 a Wrightstown Township resident contacted police to report an unemployment fraud. The resident was informed that an unemployment claim was fraudulently opened in his name a few days prior. A report was filed, and the complainant was advised to contact the unemployment office.
ATTEMPTED THEFT >> At 6:20 p.m. on Feb. 10 police were dispatched to CVS Pharmacy in Wrightstown Township for the report of an attempted retail theft. Two subjects, a male and female, entered the store together, and the female began loading teeth whitening kits into a bag with the male as her lookout. The store manager confronted them, and they dropped the bag and fled the store before police were called. An investigation is ongoing at this time, and the same subjects are suspected of committing a retail theft at the CVS Pharmacy in Richboro.
CHARGES PENDING >> Shortly before midnight on Feb. 10, police conducted a traffic stop on the Newtown Bypass in the area of Swamp Road on the operator of a blue 2001 Honda Civic for committing a vehicle code violation. Upon contact with the operator, the officer detected the strong odor of burnt marijuana. The operator was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. During the arrest, a small amount of suspected marijuana was discovered and seized as evidence. Charges are pending blood evidence results.
FRAUD >> At approximately 11 a.m. on Feb. 11 a Newtown Township resident contacted police about an attempted fraud. The resident explained that Turbo Tax advised him that an account was opened in his name with his personal information and that there was a fraudulent attempt to file his income tax return. The IRS is investigating the matter.
CHARGES PENDING >> At approximately 10:15 p.m. on Feb. 11 police conducted a traffic stop on Durham Road at South Drive on the operator of a blue 2008 Honda Civic for committing a vehicle code violation. Upon contact with the operator, the officer detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. The operator was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Charges are pending blood evidence results.